Chandigarh University Becomes 1st University in India to Win Khelo India University Games for 2 Years in a Row, Creates History

Chandigarh University Finishes on Top at 5th Khelo India University Games 2025 with Record Haul of 42 Golds, 14 Silver & 11 Bronze Medals

CHANDIGARH, India, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcasing excellence in sports, Chandigarh University has created history by topping the medal tally in the 5th Edition Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2025 in Rajasthan with a staggering haul of 42 Gold Medals, 14 Silver Medals and 11 Bronze Medals.

Khelo India University Games 2025 Champions Team of Chandigarh University posing with the winning trophy

With this standout performance delivered by its contingent consisting of 174 student athletes – 100 girls and 74 boys – to finish atop the medal table with 67 medals, Chandigarh University has become the first University in India to win Khelo India University Games consequently and retain overall championship for two years in a row ever since the inception of KIUG in 2020.

Chandigarh University, which has also won the 4th edition of KIUG 2024 by winning 71 medals including 32 golds – shattered its own record by winning 10 more gold medals in KIUG 2025 to finish with 42 gold medals which is highest ever haul by a university in the Khelo India University Games.

Held in Rajasthan from 24 November to 5 December, under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India in collaboration with Association of Indian Universities (AIU), KIUG 2025 saw participation of nearly 5000 athletes from 222 Universities across India in 23 medal sports and one demonstration sport (Kho-Kho) for 292 medals.

Chandigarh University athletes put out standout performances in Cycling, Canoeing and Kayaking, which were included in Khelo India University Games for the first time. Emerging as a powerhouse in aquatic sports, Chandigarh University won 23 Golds, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze in Canoeing and Kayaking. In Cycling, Chandigarh University showcased its outstanding performance by winning 1 Gold, 2 Silver, and 2 Bronze medals.

Putting up a dominating performance, Chandigarh University's Harsh Saroha won four Gold Medals in swimming. He achieved a major feat by defeating two-time Olympian Srihari Nataraj in both 100m Butterfly and 4x100m mixed relay.

In Kayaking & Canoeing, Chandigarh University swept the water sports podium with 23 gold medals through three exceptional athletes including Pooja, Achal Kacharu Shahare and Konsam Yaipathombi Devi clinched 6 Gold Medals each, taking their combined tally of golds to 18 which showcased their world-class skill and consistency.

Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said, "It's indeed a proud moment for all of us that Chandigarh University has become the first university in the country to win the prestigious Khelo India University Games title for two years in a row. Earlier, Chandigarh University became the first private university in the country to win the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy. This shows that being India's number one private university, our focus extends beyond academic excellence to honing budding sporting talent and shape them into national and international medal winners. I am confident that many of these sporting achievers will go on to represent our nation at international platforms and bring laurels to India by winning medals. By producing sportspersons of national and international repute who have won medals for the nation at various sporting events, Chandigarh University is already working towards achieving the vision of our Prime Minister to position India among the world's top 10 performing sporting nations".

Advisor to Chancellor Chandigarh University Prof (Dr) RS Bawa said, "The pursuit of excellence at Chandigarh University is not merely restricted to academics and produced acclaimed athletes like cricketer Arshdeep Singh, Arjuna Awardee and Indian Kabaddi Team captain Pawan Sehrawat, hockey star Sanjay who have brought laurels to the country. Chandigarh University has a dedicated sports policy that not only hones sporting talent but also produced national and international achievers with professional training, state-of-the-art sporting infrastructure and strict diet regimen. CU provides sports scholarships to student athletes with an annual budget of Rs 6.5 crores to cover their overall expenses. CU's student athletes also gets special diet, sports kits, expenses of visits to sports competition venues, coaching expenses, hostel accommodation among other facilities free of charge."

Professor and Executive Director in the Administration Department at Chandigarh University, Brigadier Dr Gagan Deep Singh Baath said, "In Athletics, Chandigarh University's Tanya set a new Khelo India University Games record in Hammer Throw with a throw of 64.29 metres. In 20-kilometer Race Walk, CU's Rahul broke the previous record by achieving a timing of 1:25:43. CU's Deepika set a new KIUG record in Javelin Throw with a phenomenal distance of 55.53 metres."

Chandigarh University's Deputy Director of Sports, Deepak Kumar Singh said, "Chandigarh University has nurtured a sporting culture. This is evident from the range of medals won by our athletes who won 6 Gold and 5 Silver in Swimming, 5 Gold and 2 Silver in Athletics, 2 Gold in Wrestling, 1 Gold in Cycling, 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 3 Bronze in Weightlifting,1 Gold and 1 Bronze in Table Tennis, 1 Gold and 1 Bronze in Shooting, 1 Gold and 1 Bronze in Archery, 1 Gold in Kabaddi, 2 Silver in Rugby, 1 Silver in Judo, 1 Bronze in Volleyball and 1 Bronze in Fencing."

