Chandigarh University Biotechnology Scientists Faculty Secure Rs 1.16 Crore Government Grants from ICMR and ANRF for Mustard Yield and Diabetic Kidney Disease Research

Chandigarh University Scientist to Boost Mustard Productivity through Microbe-Based Research with Rs 60 Lakh PM-ECRG Grant from Anusandhan National Research Foundation; Reduce Dependence on Fertilizers, Give Fillip to Oilseed Production

ICMR Grants Rs 56 Lakh for Study led by Chandigarh University Researchers on Early Detection of Diabetic Kidney Disease

CHANDIGARH, India, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The research scientists faculty and students working in the biotechnology domain under University Centre for Research & Development (UCRD) at Chandigarh University have been making significant strides in the cutting-edge scientific research in areas such as agricultural biotechnology and plant molecular science and healthcare.

Dr. Deepak Dr. Anil Kumar, faculty of Chandigarh University at Research & Development Centre of Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University research faculty and students have published more than 415 research papers in the leading national and international journals, published 58 patents and 7 patents were granted over the last two years (2024-2025) in the biotechnology domain, strengthening its position in research in this domain that is aimed at addressing some of the most pertinent and pressing global challenges related to agriculture, healthcare and sustainability.

The research scientists faculty at Chandigarh University have been actively working on projects involving plant-microbe interactions, molecular diagnostics, microbial biotechnology, bioinformatics and healthcare in recent years.

Expanding its reach further in healthcare and agricultural research Chandigarh University researchers and students have recently secured research funding worth Rs 1.16 crore for two ambitious projects from leading national government research agencies including Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Out of the total funding issued by these government bodies, Rs 60 lakh has been awarded by ANRF under the Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant (PM-ECRG) for research on harnessing beneficial soil microbes to enhance mustard productivity and oilseed production, while another project secured a grant of Rs 56 lakh from ICMR for the advanced genomic and bioinformatic research on gut microbes for early detection of diabetic kidney disease.

Chandigarh University Scientist to Boost Mustard Productivity through Microbe-Based Research with Rs 60 Lakh PM-ECRG Grant from ANRF

Giving fillip to the cutting-edge research in agricultural biotechnology, Dr Anil Kumar, Associate Professor at University Centre for Research & Development (UCRD) Chandigarh University has been awarded with the prestigious Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant (PM-ECRG) by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) under the Union Ministry of Science and Technology. The grant with an approved budget of Rs 60 lakh will support advanced research aimed at transforming sustainable agriculture in India.

Dr Anil Kumar's project titled 'Revisiting the Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Symbiosis Potential of Brassica Oilseed Crops for Enhanced Nutrient Uptake, Stress Resilience and Sustainable Productivity' is primarily aimed at harnessing the hidden potential of beneficial soil microbes to improve crop performance. The research specifically targets mustard and other Brassica oilseed crops that play a crucial role in India's agricultural economy.

The project seeks to study the interaction between plants and arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi to enhance nutrient uptake, improve stress tolerance and reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers, thereby paving the way for more sustainable and efficient farming practices and promoting sustainable oilseed production. The research is particularly significant for India where increasing domestic edible oil production remains a national priority and improves farmers' income.

As part of this initiative, a state-of-the-art plant molecular biology laboratory will be established at Chandigarh University's campus. The lab will focus on decoding molecular signaling mechanisms and nutrient exchange processes in plant-microbe interactions. The development has positioned the university at the forefront of advanced agricultural biotechnology and molecular plant science research.

Dr Anil Kumar, Associate Professor at UCRD Chandigarh University said, "In our country mustard holds immense potential for increasing the domestic edible oil production and enhance farmers' income through improved yields and sustainable farming. If the mustard production increases then our import dependence would also reduce significantly. It was the potential outcome of the project that inspired me to take up this challenging project. Challenging because not much has been done in the mustard research in our country as of now."

The Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant (PM-ECRG) is given by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) that requires submission of a detailed proposal that undergoes rigorous review with only selected projects receiving funding. Dr Anil Kumar's successful acquisition of the PM-ECRG (available only within two years of joining an institution) highlights both his scientific vision and strategic acumen. Earlier, Dr Kumar gained international research experience as a postdoctoral fellow at the Centre of Excellence for Plant and Microbial Science (CEPAMS), Shanghai, China.

Dr Anil Kumar added, "The outcomes of this project are expected to contribute significantly to improve crop productivity, enhancing nutrient use efficiency, make invaluable contribution to the agricultural economy and support environmentally responsible agricultural practices in India. This indeed is a remarkable development that would deepen Chandigarh University's commitment to advance innovative, sustainability-driven research."

ICMR Grants Rs 56 Lakh for Chandigarh University Study on Early Detection of Diabetic Kidney Disease

A recent study by ICMR-INDIAB (Indian Council of Medical Research - India Diabetes) says that there are more than 10.1 crore people in India have diabetes and around 13.6 crore are prediabetic which is alarmingly high. However, what is even more worrying is the fact that 57 % of these patients remain undiagnosed. Early detection of diabetes has always remained a challenge because it often shows no symptoms initially, leaving many people unaware until complications arise at later stages when the disease may have already caused serious damage to vital organs such as the kidneys, heart, nerves and eyes.

A team of researchers including students at UCRD Chandigarh University is working on an ambitious research project to decode the hidden role of gut microbes in diabetic kidney disease using advanced genomic and computational tools aimed at early diagnosis and improved treatment of these life-threatening complications.

This ambitious research project has received a Rs 56 lakh grant from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for three years. The project titled 'Metagenomic and Bioinformatic Analysis of Gut Microbiota from Diabetic Nephropathy Patients to Identify Novel Diagnostic and Prognostic Biomarkers' started in April 2024 and will continue till April 2027. The study focuses on Diabetic Nephropathy, a serious and progressive condition that often leads to kidney failure or end-stage renal disease if not detected and managed early.

The project is led by Dr Deepak Kukkar, Professor at the UCRD Chandigarh University along with Dr Ashok Kumar Yadav, Additional Professor PGIMER Chandigarh, Dr Preeti Rajesh, Associate Professor Brainware University (former Assistant Professor at CU), Dr Ankur Chaudhary, Civil Hospital Mohali and doctoral student Chahat Chopra from the Biotechnology department of CU, serving as Project Scientist.

Sharing details about the project, Dr Deepak Kukkar, Professor at UCRD Chandigarh University said, "Our study focuses on understanding the connection between gut health and kidney disease in diabetic patients which is an area that remains largely underexplored. The studies conducted in past have not been able to capture the complete picture of how microorganisms function and influence disease progression."

Dr Kukkar further added, "Through this project, we aim to use advanced genome sequencing and bioinformatics tools to analyze the gut microbiota which would help us identify specific microbes that may either worsen kidney damage or help protect against it. There is still very limited India-specific data available in this field. We will also identify early microbial warning signs of diabetic kidney disease so that the condition can be detected much earlier, even before severe kidney damage takes place. The findings will surely help develop simpler, non-invasive diagnostic methods. The project would also improve patient treatment, reduce the healthcare burden and mortality rate and also create a data resource for future research purposes in the precision medicine and AI-driven healthcare solutions."

Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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