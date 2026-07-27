Chandigarh University MBA Students Secure 2,605 Job Offers from 300+ Leading MNCs in 2025 & 2026; 196 Students Receive Multiple Offers

From Banking to IT, FinTech & FMCG: Students land in top MNCs with a highest package of ₹20.40 LPA

CHANDIGARH, India, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandigarh University (CU) is maintaining its excellent track record in campus placements with over 300 top notch Multi-National Companies (MNCs), spanning Banking, E-Commerce, IT, EduTech, FinTech, Healthcare, Retail, Business Analytics, FMCG and Automobile sectors, offering over 2,600 jobs to CU's Business Management students during the past two years.

Some of the MBA students of Chandigarh University who received lucrative offers from top MNCs during their campus placements

Sharing details of Master of Business Management (MBA) placements, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University said, "CU's 196 MBA students received multiple job offers in 2025 and 2026 with highest package of Rs. 20.40 Lakh Per Annum (LPA) while the average salary packages remained between Rs. 5.61 LPA to Rs. 6.6 LPA."

He said that underscoring the growing industry trust in Chandigarh University's industry-aligned world-class education, over 300 MNCs which visited the CU campus to recruit job-ready fresh talent included Deloitte USI, HCL Technologies Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bosch, Mahindra Finance, Flipkart, UltraTech Cement Limited, Indicaa Group, Federal Bank, Physics Wallah, Asian Paints, KPMG India, Bajaj Auto Credit Limited, Capgemini India, Policybazaar, Ford Business Solutions, Blinkit, BigBasket.com, Berger Paints, Apollo Tyres, Zomato, South Indian Bank, Godrej Capital, Reliance BP Mobility, and Volkswagen.

Sandhu said that 1481 students from the MBA Flagship Programs, MBA with dual specialisation integrated with AI – secured jobs in 2025 and 2026 with the highest salary package of Rs. 17.22 LPA, with 116 students receiving multiple job offers. The total number of job offers for students of MBA Flagship Programs stood at 1,637 during the past two years.

He said that in domain-wise placements, over 174 companies offered jobs in marketing to 1158 students with highest package of Rs. 17.22 LPA. The top recruiters for the marketing roles included Federal Bank, South Indian Bank, Policybazaar and TVS Motors.

In Human Resources (HR) domain, 89 students of the MBA Flagship Programs secured jobs in 2025 and 2026 with highest package of Rs. 10 LPA. The top recruiters for HR jobs included Hyundai Motors, Rolling, BNY International Operations, HighRadius Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Bosch.

Forty-two students of the MBA Flagship Programs secured jobs in Operations Management during 2025 and 2026, with the highest package of Rs. 10 LPA. The top recruiters in Operations Management included Reliance BP Mobility Limited, Lesso Build Tech Pvt. Ltd., Prism Johnson, Blinkit, BNY International Operations and CP Wholesale India Pvt. Ltd.

Eight students of MBA Flagship secured jobs in Supply Chain Management during past two years with the highest package of Rs. 7 LPA. The top recruiters for Supply Chain Management included UltraTech Cement Limited, DHL Supply Chain India Pvt. Ltd, Bunge India Pvt. Ltd. and Wonder Group.

In Business Analytics, eight students of the MBA Flagship Programs secured jobs in past two years, with the highest package of Rs. 9.25 LPA. The top recruiters in Business Analytics domain included Rentokil India Pvt. Ltd., Hyundai Motors and HPL Additives Limited.

Twenty-one students of the MBA Applied Finance and Analytics secured jobs in 2025 and 2026, while Rs. 10.12 LPA remained the highest package in this field. The top recruiters included GoDaddy Deloitte USI (Tax), UltraTech, KPMG, Volkswagen Group and Federal Bank.

On industry collaborated programs, offered by Chandigarh University's Apex Institute of Management, Sandhu said that 884 MBA students secured jobs in past two years with highest package of Rs 20.40 LPA and average salary of Rs. 6.19 LPA. "In all, 80 MBA students of industry collaborated management programs received multiple job offers with the total number of offers reaching 968 in the past two years," he added.

On domain-wise placements of industry collaborated MBA programs, Sandhu said that students of the MBA Business Analytics, offered in association with IBM, secured 324 jobs in past two years with the highest package of Rs. 20.40 LPA. The top recruiters for students of MBA Business Analytics included TCS, Deloitte USI, Mahindra Finance, HCL Technologies, Indicaa Group and Federal Bank.

He said students of the MBA Banking, Financial Services and Insurance with SBI, Tally and Moody's Analytics secured 127 jobs in past two years, with the highest package of Rs. 17.22 LPA. Top recruiters in this domain included Deloitte USI, Physics Wallah, Asian Paints, Federal Bank, Mahindra Finance, KPMG India and Bajaj Auto Credit Limited.

Speaking about the MBA Strategic HR with AON, Sandhu said that students of this program secured 93 jobs in past two years with the highest package of Rs. 15.2 LPA while the top recruiters in this domain included TCS, Capgemini India, DSM-Firmenich GBS, Policybazaar and NXP Semiconductors.

He said students of the MBA Logistics and Supply Chain Management with CII secured 72 jobs with highest package of Rs. 10.5 LPA. The top recruiters in this domain included KPMG India, Flipkart Pvt. Ltd., UltraTech Cement Limited, DHL, Ford Business Solutions, Blinkit, BigBasket.com and Berger Paints.

Sandhu also added that the students of the MBA Digital Marketing with Adobe secured 114 jobs in 2025 and 2026 with the highest package of Rs. 17.2 LPA. The top recruiters in this domain included Capgemini India, Zomato, Federal Bank Ltd. and Apollo Tyres.

He said students of the MBA-Fintech with NSE Academy secured 89 jobs with the highest package of Rs. 17.2 LPA. The top recruiters for MBA-Fintech students included, Deloitte USI, South Indian Bank, DSM-Firmenich GBS, Federal Bank and Bajaj Auto Credit Limited.

On MBA Data Science and AI with SAS, Sandhu said 57 students of this program secured jobs in 2025 and 2026 with highest package of Rs. 17.2 LPA. The top recruiters in this domain included Federal Bank, Ford Business Solutions, KPMG India, Apollo Tyres, HCL Technologies Ltd and. Deloitte USI.

He said that 15 students from the MBA Healthcare & Hospital Management were offered with Max Institute of Medical Education, secured jobs in past two years with highest package of Rs. 20.4 LPA. The top recruiters in this domain included Indicaa Group, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Neelam Hospital and Paras Hospital.

Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/