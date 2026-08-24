Chandigarh University Provides In-House Training for Civil Services, Defence, Management, Banking & PSUs

The Department of Career Planning & Development (DCPD) at CU Advances Students' Career Readiness through Preparation for Competitive Exams Including UPSC, SSC-CGL, Bank PO, GATE, CAT, CDS, UGC-NET, GRE, GMAT and IELTS

CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the higher education and employment environment in the country becomes increasingly competitive, the traditional equation of a university degree followed by campus placement is gradually getting replaced by a more diversified approach to the preparation for careers across domains. Competitive examinations and entrance tests have become important avenues to some of the country's most aspirational careers varying from UPSC for Civil Services, SSC and Bank PO for government and public sector jobs, GATE for Engineering and PSU opportunities, CAT for premier management education, CDS for defence services, UGC-NET for teaching and research and GRE, GMAT and IELTS for international higher education. This shift in turn has been prompting universities across the nation to look beyond conventional employability and connect academic learning with specific career goals and professional opportunities.

Chandigarh University goes beyond placements, empowering students with industry-ready skills for global careers.

Anticipating this shift, Chandigarh University (CU) is responding to this changing demand by extending its career-development initiatives beyond regular placements with leading MNCs and top Indian and global firms. The Department of Career Planning & Development (DCPD) at CU offering career-oriented courses, competitive examination preparation, expert guidance and exposure to diverse professional opportunities spanning Civil Services, government and PSU jobs, management, defence, teaching, research and international higher education among others. By bringing exam-specific preparation, expert guidance and mentorship, and relevant resources closer to the aspiring students, Chandigarh University empowers them to pursue their career goals alongside their academic journey.

Civil Services: CU Builds a Strong Foundation for UPSC Aspirants

Civil Services still remains among the most sought-after career choices for students who want to serve the nation with the UPSC Civil Services Examination demanding extensive preparation, current-affairs awareness, analytical ability and strategic readiness. Open to graduates from any discipline, this examination offers an opportunity to pursue a career in public administration and nation-building. Chandigarh University's approach goes beyond examination preparation, with CU aiming to develop a premier platform for UPSC aspirants on campus, combining academic learning, expert mentorship, targeted workshops and relevant preparation resources. During 2024-25, CU-DCPD conducted 45 Civil Services workshops, offering students deep insights into the examination pattern, preparation strategies and experiences of eminent civil servants. CU organised a Civil Services preparation workshop on April 17, 2026, featuring Gaurav Krishna, Senior Officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS). Alongside such initiatives, DCPD offers 1.5-year and 3-year UPSC programmes, enabling students to do informed preparation for the competitive examination.

Preparing Students for Government, Public Sector and Banking Careers

The government and public-sector jobs continue to attract graduates with SSC-CGL and Bank PO being among the prominent competitive examinations. DCPD offers dedicated preparation in quantitative aptitude, reasoning, English, general awareness and examination strategy that enable students to prepare alongside their academic programmes. The programmes are relevant for graduates from diverse disciplines, subject to the respective examination eligibility criteria, helping them pursue career opportunities in government departments and the banking sector.

Equips Engineering Students for Higher Studies and PSU Careers through GATE

For engineering students aspiring to pursue advanced technical education or take up jobs in leading PSUs in the country, GATE is certainly the most important steppingstone that opens opportunities for M Tech, M. E. and direct Ph.D. programmes at premier institutes such as IITs, NITs and IIITs as well as PSU recruitment, subject to respective criteria. Organisations such as ONGC, NTPC, BHEL, DRDO and ISRO have offered GATE-linked opportunities for specific roles. It is through its dedicated GATE preparation programme, CU equips students to prepare alongside their degree, with specialised academic inputs and regular preparation. The programme is open to students from eligible disciplines, including B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Sc., BCA, B.Com and B.A., subject to prevailing GATE eligibility criteria.

Management: Opening Doors to IIMs, Premier B-Schools through CAT Preparation

Management education remains a major aspiration for graduates seeking careers in business, leadership and entrepreneurship domains with CAT serving as a key entrance examination for admission to the IIMs and other premier management institutions across the country. Success in this domain requires proficiency in quantitative ability, data interpretation, logical reasoning, verbal ability and reading comprehension.

Through expert-led CAT, GRE and GMAT seminars and dedicated CAT preparation, CU is helping its students understand examination patterns, preparation strategies, time management, resource selection and performance improvement, empowering them to approach management entrance examinations with greater clarity and confidence. The programme is aimed at eligible undergraduate and graduate students (BA, B.Com, BBA, BCA, B. Tech/BE, B.Sc.) aspiring to pursue MBA and postgraduate management programmes with admission eligibility subject to prevailing CAT and individual institute criteria.

Nurturing Future Armed Forces Leaders for the Nation

For students aspiring to serve in the armed forces, the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination provides a platform towards officer-level opportunities which is subject to applicable eligibility and selection requirements. CU's CDS preparation programme extends its career-development initiatives to defence services, providing students with an opportunity to undergo a focused preparation for a career that demands academic competence, hard work, discipline and leadership.

Preparing Students for Global Academic Opportunities

The growing interest in postgraduate and doctoral education abroad has caught the fancy of many for decades now and it continues to do so even today which in turn has increased the relevance of GRE, GMAT and IELTS.

Through dedicated preparation and expert-led seminars, CU helps its students understand examination patterns, preparation strategies, resource selection and time management. CAT, GRE and GMAT seminars provide students with expert insights to strengthen their readiness for premier management institutions and higher academic opportunities overseas.

Nurturing Future Academics and Researchers

The career preparation at CU extends to teaching and research with UGC-NET serving as an important examination for making a career in the field of academics. Through UGC-NET Paper 1 preparation, CU-DCPD supports aspiring students to pursue careers in the domains of teaching and research.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/