Chandigarh University Ranks 1st Among All Indian Private Universities in QS Asia University Rankings 2025

Chandigarh University Emerges as Top Indian University, Secures 11th Position Among all Indian Universities in QS Asia University Rankings 2025

CHANDIGARH, India, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shining bright in the firmament of academics, Chandigarh University has emerged as one of the top universities in Asia, by rising 29 places to achieve the 120th rank among all Asian universities in the coveted QS Asia University Rankings 2025, published by the London-based university ranking organization QS, on Wednesday.

Delivering a stellar performance, Chandigarh University has been ranked 1st among all Indian private universities and took a giant leap to secure the 11th position among all public and private universities in India.

Chandigarh University Campus at Gharuan, Mohali

Chandigarh University has been ranked India's top university based on its remarkable performance in 11 indicators, including Employer Reputation, International Faculty Ratio, International Research Network, International Student Ratio, Academic Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Outbound Exchange Students, Inbound Exchange Students, Papers per Faculty, Citations per Paper and Staff with PhD.

In Academic Reputation, CU has jumped 1st place from last year's ranking and secured 13th rank in 2025 (with a score 54.2) as compared to 14th rank in 2024 (with score of 28.6) among all Indian HEIs. Chandigarh University was accredited with an A+ rating by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), placing it among the top 5 percent universities in India to get NAAC A+ Accreditation. CU also holds accreditation from the US-based Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), placing it among the top 0.1 percent of Indian universities with accredited engineering programs and accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). CU offers academic programs in emerging areas such as AI, Blockchain, Big Data, Analytics and Fintech, Machine Learning, Virtual Reality, IoT, Bioinformatics, Information & Network Security, Grid Computing, Structural Engineering, Geo-Technical Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Construction Technology, Environmental Engineering, and GIS. Water Resource Engineering, among others, is specially designed by industry giants themselves.

In the International Faculty Ratio, climbing 2 places from 4th rank in 2024 (with a score of 60.4) to secure 2nd rank in 2025 (with a score of 72.4), Chandigarh University has made a significant improvement in international student ratio from 3rd place in 2024 to 2nd place in 2025. Similarly, marking a significant improvement in the International Research Network parameter, Chandigarh University has climbed 21 places from 52nd rank in 2024 (score of 8.7) to 31st rank in 2025 (score of 55.9). Research-intensive and innovation-driven, Chandigarh University has more than 14,700 research publications to its credit and more than 4,300 patents have been filed in varied domains by the students and faculty members of the varsity. CU has more than 1300 visiting international faculty members, which includes 560 international research network scholars. CU houses 60 centres of research, and more than 3,000 international students from 65 countries study at the varsity. The vast research network of CU is not only restricted to India but also transcends beyond borders; the varsity has established 550 international collaborations with prestigious global universities, to arm its students with global academic and research exposure.

In Employer Reputation, CU has secured 5th place with a score of 90.5 in 2025 to 68.8 in 2024 in this year's rankings. With over 30 industry-sponsored high-tech labs and 32 centres of excellence, Chandigarh University has been laying major thrust on experiential and practical learning of students. In the academic session of 2023-24 alone, students at CU received a whopping 9124 job offers from 904 leading brands and MNCs, with one student securing a salary package of Rs 1.74 crore. The students of CU have also introduced more than 150 start-ups in different domains. The university figured among top HEIs in Citations per Paper, Papers per Faculty and Staff with PhD in this year's rankings.

Chandigarh University Chancellor and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Research and Innovation are the two major cornerstones of academic ethos nurtured here at Chandigarh University. The significant improvement in various performance indicators in QS Asia University Rankings 2025 have placed Chandigarh University among the elite league of higher education institutions in the world. Securing 2nd rank both in International Faculty Ratio and International Students' Ratio speaks volume about CU's resolute commitment to nurture academic ethos that provides international exposure to its students."

"Chandigarh University allocates Rs 15 Crores for research projects on an annual basis. The research projects at CU get strengthened by additional 52 Crore of funded research by the government bodies and corporates. The research is conceded at both in the department itself and at University Centre for Research & Development and at the 60 Research centres within the campus," added Sandhu.

"Chandigarh University is dedicated to cultivating a culture of innovation and discovery through its research-driven academic approach. With collaborations with renowned universities worldwide, CU offers students unparalleled research internships opportunities in leading brands both in India and abroad. Chandigarh University improved its overall score from 32.3 in 2024 to 52.5 this year, thereby registering a substantial increase of 62 percent in the overall score in QS Asia Rankings," added Sandhu.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

