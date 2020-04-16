Chandigarh University Reaches Out to Feed Stray Animals During Lockdown

University team of volunteers headed by Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University reached Cow Shelters at Kharar and Morinda with 80 quintals of green fodder to feed the cows, buffalos and goats. In addition, the team distributed meals to stray dogs in Mohali and Chandigarh. "Lockdown has affected all of us but it has a very big impact on stray animals and birds as they have no means of feeding themselves," said Satnam Sandhu, Chancellor. "Majority of stray animals and birds survive on leftovers from markets, road-side eateries or some volunteer organizations which provide them food but due to lockdown all such institutions are closed and hence there are no means of feeding accessible to them," he added.

Sandhu further said, "As an integral part of our ecosystem, it is our duty to take care of animals who are dependent on humans and hence Chandigarh University will continue the drive to feed animals and birds in and around Chandigarh and Mohali throughout the lockdown period."

Gurinder Singh, President, Shri Radha Krishan Gaushala, Morinda said, "As the transport vehicles are not moving, we are struggling to procure enough fodder for the animals and we are thankful to the Chandigarh University team who have provided us the necessary help in such a crisis situation."

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honored with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

