Chandigarh University remains top choice for IT sector placements, 1,879 students hired by top MNCs in 2024

From Google, Microsoft to IBM, Cognizant & TCS, top IT companies offer jobs to Chandigarh University's computer science students, Rs 51.54 LPA Highest Salary Package

CHANDIGARH, India, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top global brands in Information Technology (IT) sector recruit only from primer institutions in India and Chandigarh University (CU), India's number 1 private university, has become the preferred destination for IT majors for hiring fresh talent.

Known for its impressive campus placements, Chandigarh University continued to witness impressive placements in 2024 with 1,879 computer science students securing placements in top multinational companies (MNCs) in the IT sector.

Some of the students of computer science engineering, who have received highest packages during the campus placements 2024, at Chandigarh University

Top IT sector companies which offered jobs to Chandigarh University students included Microsoft Engage, Google, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, IBM India,, HCL Tech, Technology Solutions Corporation, Accenture India Pvt Ltd, EY India - Ernst & Young Services Pvt. Ltd, British Telecom, Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd, Nokia Solutions And Networks India Private Limited, JP Morgan Chase & Co, KPMG Global Services, Unacademy, Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory, Samsung R&D Institute, DELL Technology and Autodesk India Pvt Ltd., Lenovo, LG Soft India.

On the basis of their good programming skills and projects in the latest technologies, these companies recognised the caliber of Chandigarh University students by offering jobs for various prestigious roles in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Data Science, and Cybersecurity.

While the highest package offered to Chandigarh University students during the IT sector placements in 2024 stood at an impressive Rs 51.54 lakh per annum (LPA), the average package offered during the placement drive was recorded at Rs 8.11 lakh.

As many as 317 computer science students of Chandigarh University students received multiple offers demonstrating their exceptional skill sets and versatility. Of these, while 268 students received two job offers from MNCs and 48 students received three job offers during the placement drive in 2024.

Among the top achievers, Rashmil Mohan, stood out by securing four job offers, from companies including Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory, Emerson Information Technology Solutions, EY India, and Hike Education Pvt. Ltd.

The IT companies which offered the top three packages included Microsoft Engage (Rs 51.54 LPA), Autodesk India Pvt Ltd (Rs 36 lakh) and Paypal India Pvt. Ltd (Rs 34.4 LPA).

The IT companies who offered top pay packages including Juspay Technologies Private Limited (Rs 27 lakh), Zscaler Softech India Private Limited (Rs 26.6 lakh), Google (Rs 25 lakh), Axtria India Pvt. Ltd (Rs 24 lakh), Western Digital Company (Rs 21.17 lakh), Airoha Technology India (Rs 21 lakh), Marvell India Private Limited (Rs 20 lakh), Intel Technology India Pvt. Ltd (Rs 20 lakh), Richpanel India Pvt. Ltd (Rs 20 lakh) and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (Rs 11.5 lakh).

In a significant achievement for Chandigarh University, 585 students from the 2024 batch have been offered placements by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). This accomplishment highlights the university's successful placement drive and the students' readiness for the professional world.

Of the students placed in TCS, 26 received offers with salaries ranging between Rs 9 and Rs 11.5 lakh per annum. Additionally, 179 students were offered positions with compensation packages between Rs 7-7.3 lakhs per annum.

The other companies which offered most jobs to Chandigarh University students included KPIT Technologies Limited (284), Tech Mahindra Ltd (148) and Hike Education Pvt. Ltd (93).

Students from a wide range of branches have been successfully placed during the placement drive in 2024. Some of the key branches which witnesses highest placements included Computer Science Engineering, Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, MCA, Data Science, Cloud Computing), Internet of Things, Information Security, Reality and Virtual Reality, Graphic and Gaming.

This year's placement drive has demonstrated the strong industry connections and career preparation provided by Chandigarh University, ensuring that a large number of its industry ready graduates, equipped with knowledge of the latest technologies are successfully transitioning into their professional careers with top MNCs in the IT sector.

Besides impeccable placements, Chandigarh University offers globally comparable flexible choice based academics, exposure to next-gen technologies, industry patronage, project based and experiential learning.

From Microsoft Innovation Center, Microsoft - Global Technical Support Center (Gtsc), IBM Software Lab for Emerging Technologies, Oracle Academy Lab, Unisys Innovation Labs, EMC Academic Alliance to technical computing skills, Chandigarh University offers the best research facilities to provide students with a great career in computer programs and applications.

Chandigarh University's programs covers all fundamental as well as advanced concepts of engineering and computing along with exposure in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Mobile Computing, and Open Source and Open Standard.

Chandigarh University also offers an exclusive opportunity to engineering aspirants through futuristic courses in association with IBM, Virtusa and TCS.

Since its inception, Chandigarh University has a proven track record of campus placements. In 2023-24, students at Chandigarh University received a whopping 9124 job offers in diverse domains from 904 leading brands and MNCs. While the highest international salary package was Rs 1.74 Crore, the highest domestic salary package was Rs 54.75 lakh.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578666/Chandigarh_University_Placements.jpg