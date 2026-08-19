Chandigarh University Researchers Develop All-in-One Mobile System for Doorstep Vehicle Servicing, Alignment & Washing

Researchers Patent brings innovative vehicle diagnostics to Deliver Complete Vehicle Servicing at Doorstep

CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of Chandigarh University researchers has developed a mobile 'Vehicle Maintenance System', designed to bring multiple vehicle maintenance services including vehicle diagnostics, engine and brake oil replacement, wheel alignment, hydraulic lifting and washing to the customer's doorstep, thus reducing the inconvenience of queuing up at the service centres for long hours for service of the vehicle.

Prof. (Dr.) Payal Patial, Chandigarh University researcher showcasing innovative mobile vehicle maintenance solution with two research scholars Suraj Rana & Supreet Bhatnagar

Chandigarh University researchers including Prof (Dr) Payal Patial, Associate Professor in Electronics and Communication Engineering (currently deputed in CU's University Centre for Research and Development) along with two students Suraj Rana and Supreet Bhatnagar have been granted a patent for this invention titled 'Vehicle Maintenance System' in May 2026 by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks (O/o CGPDTM) which is responsible for administering the Intellectual Property Laws in India.

Sharing details, Prof (Dr) Payal Patial said, "By carrying out a series of maintenance procedures at the user's doorstep for servicing the vehicle of the user, 'Vehicle Maintenance System' addresses the growing demand for convenient, time-efficient, and accessible vehicle maintenance services."

"Instead of requiring vehicle owners to visit conventional service centres and wait in long queues for hours, this system brings essential maintenance and diagnostic services directly to the user's doorstep, thereby saving time and improving convenience. The 'Vehicle Maintenance System' has been designed to not only provide convenience to vehicle owners but also promote preventive maintenance and improving vehicle reliability."

"This concept also supports modern on-demand service models. Our 'Vehicle Maintenance System' has potential applications in smart mobility ecosystems as it integrates multiple automotive servicing operations into a single mobile platform that recreates the functionality of a conventional service station at the customer's doorstep. Unlike existing mobile service units that offer only basic maintenance, this system provides comprehensive servicing, diagnostics, wheel alignment, hydraulic lifting, and rescue capabilities in one integrated vehicle."

"The 'Vehicle Maintenance System' will consist of a movable unit which will serve like an on-the-go vehicle service station which can be easily moved from one place to another for providing doorstep vehicle maintenance service to customer. This 'Vehicle Maintenance System' has been designed for servicing a wide range of passenger vehicles. Its integrated Hydraulic lifting mechanism will help in safe inspection and maintenance. Its Hydraulic locking system will ensure operational safety. Besides an onboard wheel alignment system, engine oil, brake oil, air filter, and oil filter replacement facilities, this mobile all-in-one 'Vehicle Maintenance System' will have computerized vehicle diagnostics for real-time fault detection and preventive maintenance. Its adjustable body-on-frame structure will accommodate different vehicle sizes. In addition, this system also includes dust-free washing facility and roadside rescue or towing functionality with heavy-duty towing equipment for stranded vehicles."

"Besides doorstep vehicle servicing, this 'Vehicle Maintenance System' will also be useful for preventive maintenance of passenger vehicles, fleet maintenance services, emergency roadside assistance, rural and remote automotive service delivery as well as corporate and institutional vehicle maintenance," she concluded.

Congratulating Prof (Dr) Payal Patial, Suraj Rana and Supreet Bhatnagar for being granted the Patent for their innovative 'Vehicle Maintenance System', Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University said, "It's a matter of pride that Chandigarh University's students and faculty members have filed more than 6,100 patents out of which 5800 patents have been published and 260 patents have been granted. Chandigarh University is ranked number one as a single institution in India for filing highest number of patents. CU's 44 faculty members featured in Stanford University–Elsevier list of the world's top 2% scientists. This achievement reflects the strong research and innovation ecosystem at Chandigarh University to support research excellence and intellectual property generation for advancement of technology,".

"Making research a core pillar of education, Chandigarh University nurtures next-generation leaders in emerging domains with its research-intensive, innovation-driven and unique experiential learning model. Chandigarh University has established a strong presence in global academic databases by producing over 25,000 scholarly documents in key areas including engineering, computer science, life sciences, physical sciences, social sciences and management. Over 1.53 lakh Scopus citations of CU's diverse research output reflects a robust and growing research ecosystem. The range of research activities at Chandigarh University is wide-ranging and profound. University scholars conduct research in practically every domain, and pursue to develop human knowledge through investigation, invention, and understanding. Chandigarh University is recognized as Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO) by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology's Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) for promoting and advancing the research. To amplify research, Chandigarh University has dedicated an annual budget of Rs 15 Crore for research and has also 60 Research Centres and 15 Centres of Excellence. CU's research initiatives are further strengthened by 67 projects funded by the corporate sector and government bodies with Rs 90 Crore," he added.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/