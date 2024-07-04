Chennai-based Cybersecurity Firm Securden Recognized as a Market Leader in GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Password Management

Securden has become a leader and an outperformer with cutting-edge features, rapid market advancements, and consistent customer value.

CHENNAI, India, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chennai and Delaware (USA) based Securden, Inc ., a leading provider of privileged access and identity security solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader and outperformer in GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Password Management.

GigaOm rigorously evaluates vendors in various solution segments and produces Radar reports with valuable insights to assist enterprise decision-makers in evaluating and investing in solutions.

The GigaOm Radar 2024 on Enterprise Password Management examined 13 enterprise password management solutions. "Securden is positioned in the innovation quadrant. It offers a strong solution, and its approach is to take its customers on a journey to broader PAM, with password management simply one focus area. It scored well across all of the decision criteria we evaluated, placing it as a leader, and its execution of the emerging features and rate of progress in the market classify it as an Outperformer," states the report.

Securden has earned top ratings in key evaluation criteria, including platform security, security auditing, PAM capabilities, ease of management, ease of use, and scalability.

"We are proud to be recognized as a market leader in Enterprise Password Management by GigaOm Radar," said Bala Venkatramani, CEO of Securden, Inc. "Protecting various identities used by humans and machines is a top priority for IT teams. Our platform offers a comprehensive privileged identity security solution, witnessing rapid adoption by SMBs and Enterprises globally. With innovation at the core, we are committed to offering simplicity and affordability in cybersecurity. This recognition affirms our strong market presence and our focus on providing powerful capabilities to strengthen our customers' security posture."

Securden offers robust protection for the vault with controls like access hardening, resilient deployment, and strong data protection approaches. It offers insights into password usage, identifies poor practices, flags failure to follow password standards, issues breach warnings identifying compromised passwords, and more. These measures significantly help reduce password-related risks.

Streak of Recognition

EMA Research, a top industry analyst firm, recently published an impact brief recognizing the Securden Unified PAM MSP platform as a groundbreaking development in privileged access management for MSPs. "By eliminating the need for disparate PAM solutions and providing comprehensive functionality within a single package, Securden empowers MSPs to deliver robust, scalable, and secure PAM services to their clients with unparalleled efficiency and confidence," states the impact brief.

About Securden

Securden provides leading privileged access governance and identity security solutions that uniquely combine critical security principles to prevent cyberattacks, malware propagation and insider exploitation. With products designed for security and scalability (Password Vault for Enterprises, Unified PAM, Endpoint Privilege Manager, and Unified PAM MSP), Securden is trusted by organizations worldwide, including large financial institutions, government agencies, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, IT service providers, MSPs, and manufacturing companies.

