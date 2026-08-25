CheQ Launches CheQ UPI, Bringing India's Most Rewarding UPI Experience for RuPay Credit Card Users

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CheQ, India's leading credit card management platform, today announced the launch of CheQ UPI, expanding its proposition from credit management into everyday digital payments. The new offering enables users to make seamless UPI payments using linked bank accounts and RuPay credit cards by scanning any UPI QR code across India's merchant network.

With CheQ UPI, CheQ became the first platform to offer rewards on UPI payments made through RuPay-linked credit cards, bringing together the convenience of UPI, the benefits of credit card rewards and CheQ's broader credit ecosystem in a single experience.

CheQ was built to help consumers get more from their credit - from credit card repayments and rewards to credit insights and AI-led products. With the launch of CheQ UPI, the company is taking that proposition beyond periodic credit management and into the everyday payment moments where consumers use their credit.

UPI has become an integral part of daily life in India, from paying at a neighbourhood kirana store or café to ordering groceries, dining out or shopping online. The integration of RuPay credit cards with UPI has further expanded the role of credit cards in these everyday transactions. CheQ UPI builds on this evolution with an experience designed specifically around the needs of credit card users.

Along with the speed, security and reliability users expect from every UPI payment, CheQ UPI is anchored by two standout propositions:

For CheQ AU RuPay Credit Card users:

2.5% rewards on all RuPay credit card UPI transactions, among the highest in the market.

12% rewards on CheQ Travel, Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato and BigBasket.

5% rewards across 10,000+ other merchants spanning travel, dining, online shopping and grocery.

Rewards redeemable for travel bookings, gift cards and bill payments, all within CheQ.

For all other RuPay credit card users:

1.5% rewards on top of existing bank rewards, making CheQ the most rewarding RuPay UPI platform available today.

Rewards redeemable directly against utility bills and credit card bills on CheQ.

The proposition is simple: if you own a RuPay credit card, CheQ gives you the most compelling reason to use it for everyday UPI payments, pairing a frictionless payment experience with the full weight of the CheQ ecosystem behind every transaction.

Aditya Soni, Founder & CEO, CheQ, said, "CheQ started with a simple ambition: to help people get more out of their credit. With CheQ UPI, we're taking that ambition into something Indians do multiple times everyday — payments. CheQ UPI brings together the scale and simplicity of UPI with CheQ's deep understanding of credit card users. We want CheQ to become the natural home for every RuPay credit card, seamless to pay with, rewarding to use, and fully integrated with how you manage your credit. This is a defining step for CheQ, moving from a platform people visit to manage their credit, to one they use every single day."

CheQ UPI also deepens the CheQ ecosystem itself, uniting everyday payments, RuPay credit card usage, credit management and rewards into a single, connected experience.

The launch is a cornerstone of CheQ's broader ambition of building India's most comprehensive credit ecosystem helping the country's fast-growing credit-active population not just manage credit better but derive greater value from it in everyday life.

For more information, visit https://cheq.one/