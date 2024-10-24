Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav laid the Foundation Stone for India's First Purpose Built AI Data Center in Madhya Pradesh

INDORE, India , Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RackBank proudly announces the launch of India's first state-of-the-art, Purpose-Built AI Datacenter. This landmark facility, capable of housing an unprecedented 60,000 GPUs, 80MW power, positions India at the forefront of the global artificial intelligence revolution.

Located near Indore, the AI Datacenter represents a significant leap forward in India's technological infrastructure. Its strategic central location offers unparalleled advantages, including low latency across India, making it an ideal hub for AI and cloud services nationwide.

India's First Purpose Built Datacenter for AI (PRNewsfoto/RackBank)

AI Datacenter Highlights:

Power Secured: Construction in 4 phases with 20 MW each totaling 80MW in a unique 100% horizontal build.

Construction in 4 phases with 20 MW each totaling 80MW in a unique 100% horizontal build. Built for AI: Capacity for 60,000 GPUs, making it one of the largest AI-focused Datacenters globally.

Capacity for 60,000 GPUs, making it one of the largest AI-focused Datacenters globally. Advanced Cooling Solutions: Embeds cutting-edge liquid cooling technology and Rear Door Heat Exchangers (RDHX) for enhanced efficiency.

Embeds cutting-edge liquid cooling technology and Rear Door Heat Exchangers (RDHX) for enhanced efficiency. Ultra-Low Latency: Delivers sub-10ms latency across India , efficiently serving a population of 1.4 billion. Central positioning ensures minimal latency for AI-driven applications.

Delivers sub-10ms latency across , efficiently serving a population of 1.4 billion. Central positioning ensures minimal latency for AI-driven applications. Flexible Rack Density: Flexible rack density options ranging from 150kW per rack.

Flexible rack density options ranging from 150kW per rack. Scalability for Future Growth: Designed for scalability to meet future AI computing demands.

Designed for scalability to meet future AI computing demands. Global AI Training Capability: Strategically positioned to handle AI training workloads on an international scale.

Strategically positioned to handle AI training workloads on an international scale. Efficient Power Usage : Flexible Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) options 1.1 to 1.3

: Flexible Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) options 1.1 to 1.3 Future-Proof GPU Infrastructure: Blackwell-ready infrastructure, prepared for NVIDIA's next-generation GPU architecture.

"Our strategic location in Central India is a game-changer," explains Narendra Sen, Founder & CEO of RackBank. "With India's massive digital user base and exponential data growth, this facility is uniquely positioned to become a global AI training powerhouse while delivering lightning-fast inference capabilities across the nation."

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has played a crucial role in making this project a reality. Favorable policies, including electricity provision at competitive rates and full waiver of duties and surcharges, have significantly enhanced the project's viability and long-term sustainability.

"We are proud to support RackBank in establishing this cutting-edge AI Datacenter in Madhya Pradesh," said Sanjay Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary IT, Science and Technology and GAD, Government of Madhya Pradesh. "This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision to make our state a hub for technological innovation and will contribute significantly to India's digital infrastructure."

The Datacenter is expected to create variety of job opportunities and the investments more than 500 crores in phases. It will also serve as a hub for collaboration between academia, industry, and government, fostering an ecosystem of innovation and technological advancement. This AI Datacenter is also among the first five facilities to benefit from the MP Investment Policy, receiving state-issued subsidies and incentives provided by the Madhya Pradesh government.

RackBank has embedded robust sustainability practices into the datacenter's design, aligning with India's environmental goals. Uniquely, the facility supports liquid cooling technology through the in-house developed and patented Varuna liquid immersion cooling system, which optimizes power usage and enhances energy efficiency. This system reduces cooling costs by up to 70%, offering a significant improvement over traditional cooling method.

The AI Datacenter in central India is set to begin operations in Q4 2024, with plans for full capacity by Q3 2025. This launch solidifies India's position as a rising star in the global AI landscape and sets the stage for unprecedented growth and innovation in the years to come.

About RackBank Datacenters Pvt. Ltd.

RackBank is India's leading provider of Datacenter infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI services. With a vision to be the leading force in digital infrastructure, RackBank delivers scalable, sustainable, and future-ready Datacenters that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539347/RACKBANK_Datacenter_for_AI.jpg