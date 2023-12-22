Children's Academy Celebrates India's Soul: Uttar Pradesh Darshan Captivates An Audience of 10,000

This captivating event will showcase the vibrant tapestry of Uttar Pradesh's cultural heritage, steeped in its heroic history, diverse landscapes, soulful music, exquisite artistic treasures, and tantalizing cuisine. The students of the Academy will enthral the audience with a plethora of folklore, festivals and folk dances, the grand Ramleela, and the opulent weddings in Uttar Pradesh. This unique festival will also glorify the great heroes of Uttar Pradesh like Mangal Pandey, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Pandit Nehru. Ganga Ghat and spectacular monuments like the Taj Mahal, Bulund Darwaza and Prem Mandir have also been recreated to dazzle the audience. So, step into the enchanting realm of the Uttar Pradesh Darshan, where cultural marvels await your discovery.

Mr. Manoj Muntashir Shukla the renowned lyricist, poet, dialogue writer, and screenwriter was the Chief Guest. His charismatic presence enhanced and elevated this extravaganza, leaving an indelible mark in everyone's heart. He was overwhelmed amidst the talented students of the Academy and gave a standing ovation to their performances. The audience was mesmerised by his charming presence and were captivated by his oration and poetry on his love for the motherland.

The school was also immensely honoured to welcome Mr Rajeev Khandelwal, an eminent editor and director and the founder of Artzone. Rajeev is also a proud alumnus of the Academy.

The event was graced by Mr Rohan Bhat, Chairman, Mr Rohit Bhat CEO and Mr Ronit Bhat, Group Communications Head and IBCP Head of Children's Academy Group of Schools. Mr Rohan Bhat in his speech spoke about how the Academy always takes pride in celebrating the cultural diversity of India. Mr Rohit Bhat appreciated his team of teachers, students and acknowledged the support of the parents in this unique endeavour of the school.

Over 800 students participated in this grand event and was witnessed by over 10,000 visitors on Day 1.

About The Children's Academy Group of Schools

The Children's Academy Group of Schools was founded as a small school in a two room rented premises with a handful of students by the Late Shri V.V. Bhat in 1970. It shifted to a fully constructed seven-storied building at Bachani Nagar, Malad East in 1991. Today, it has grown to 4 schools catering to over 8000 students with 450 qualified and dedicated teachers. The other three branches are at Ashok Nagar, Thakur Complex, Kandivali East and a new upcoming campus in Thane.

Website: https://www.childrens-academy.in/

