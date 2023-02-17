Children's Academy Group of Schools hosts an enlightening session for mental health professionals

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Academy Group of Schools hosted the 2nd Annual Mental Health Conclave, InSync - We Care, with around 130 registrants from over 55 institutions in Mumbai at the Children's Academy Ashok Nagar Branch on 10th February, 2023.

Mr. Rohan Bhat, Chairman, Children's Academy Group of Schools, inaugurated the event and addressed the gathering. After sharing a brief history of the glorious foundation of the school, Mr Bhat explained the need for mental health care.

Panel discussion on mental health issues.

Dr. Mihir Parekh, founder director of Urja Counseling and Remedial Centre, spoke on, 'Achieving life readiness for Academically Challenged Students'. Dr. Parekh shared some actionable tips and the importance of Life Skills and Adaptive Skills, finally, sharing his own work with U-Mart: Mumbai's first supermarket run by children with special needs.

Dr. Payal Ubale, a well-known and experienced occupational therapist, shared a professional's perspective on 'Issues amongst school children, highlighting the significance of an Occupational therapist for Students with special needs. A panel discussion on 'Practical Issues with inclusion in schools' underlined the issues of helping students in a realistic manner with the limitations around them.

In the concluding session, Dr. Ruksheda Syeda, an eminent Psychiatrist and Psychotherapist, spoke about 'Managing Invisible Challenges- A growing concern in Schools'. She spoke about the Invisible Challenges such as depression, trauma, abuse, substance abuse experienced among students and encouraged the participants to proactively be observant about the same.

A unique facet of InSync - We Care Mental Health Conclave was brought back in this iteration. A competition was held for the best and the most unique practices in the field of Mental Health. 18 prestigious schools from around the city of Mumbai submitted their best practices.

The top three awards for the most unique practices were bagged by MET Rishikul Vidyalaya Bandra; Veer Bhagat Singh International School; and Pawar Public School, Kandivali West. All three winners were felicitated and honoured at the event with their entries explained to the audience. It was an enriching experience for the attendees after which they had a networking lunch with many new ideas to ruminate on how to help their wards better.

About Children's Academy Group of Schools

The Children's Academy Group of Schools was founded as a small school in a two room rented premises with a handful of students by the Late Shri V.V. Bhat in 1970. It shifted to a fully constructed seven-storied building at Bachani Nagar, Malad East in 1991. Today, it has grown to three schools catering to over 8000 students with 450 qualified and dedicated teachers. The other two branches are at Ashok Nagar and Thakur Complex.

