Chimes Aviation Academy (CAA) celebrates 18 years of flying training operations in India

India's need for pilots has never been higher, and CAA's 18 years of consistent, structured flying training and its cadet program with IndiGo continue to make a crucial contribution to strengthening the country's pilot supply system.

GURUGRAM, India, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chimes Aviation Academy (CAA), a DGCA approved flying training organization in India, proudly marks 18 years of flight training excellence. This milestone reflects CAA's unwavering commitment to safety, steady growth, and its instrumental role in cultivating a skilled workforce of aviators for India's dynamic pilot training industry.

Chimes Aviation Academy's training fleet at Neemuch Airfield, Madhya Pradesh

Since 2008, CAA has trained over 1000 aspiring pilots. To support its pilot training programs, the academy maintains a modern fleet of 33 aircraft and operates from multiple strategic airfields in Madhya Pradesh. This infrastructure, combined with ground training facilities, ensures students receive a seamless, focused, and industry-aligned flying training experience.

A cornerstone of CAA's success is its relationship with IndiGo, India's largest airline, through its Cadet Pilot Program. This association directly addresses the country's rising demand for skilled commercial pilots.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Uday Punj, Managing Director, said: "Completing 18 years gives us an opportunity to reflect on our journey and look ahead. The trust of students and their families, the dedication of our instructors, and the combined efforts of our teams have shaped Chimes Aviation Academy's growth. As the aviation industry in India continues to grow, and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat takes shape, our path is clear: to train pilots with professionalism, high-quality standards, discipline, and a strong emphasis on safety for their successful aviation careers."

The future of India's aviation sector remains bright, characterized by rising passenger numbers, rapid fleet expansions, and significant investments in airport infrastructure. Experts anticipate the country could grow to over 200 commercial airports and a significantly larger commercial aircraft fleet within the next decade. This exponential growth necessitates a parallel increase in pilot training capacity and a larger number of professionally managed flying training programs across India. Chimes Aviation Academy is dedicated to addressing this requirement and remaining a leading provider for Pilot Training in India.

About Chimes Aviation Academy

Chimes Aviation Academy (CAA), a division of Chimes Aviation Private Limited, is a DGCA approved flying training organization in India offering ab initio pilot training programs for aspiring commercial pilots. The academy collaborates with airline partners and operates flying training bases in Madhya Pradesh, India, supported by a modern operational fleet and dedicated ground training infrastructure.

CAA focuses on structured, industry-aligned training to support the growing demand for commercial pilots in India's expanding aviation sector.

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