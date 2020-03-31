Chitkara University Launches MBA Program in Waste Management & Social Entrepreneurship

CHANDIGARH, India, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chitkara University today announced the launch of its new two year MBA program in Waste Management & Social Entrepreneurship in association with Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE). The MBA Programme focusing on Waste Management and Social Entrepreneurship will empower today's youth to leave an indelible mark on the sands of time.

Environmental concerns on management of surroundings and solid waste management have been a neglected area so far, as far as the collective responsibility of society towards this issue is concerned. However, its importance cannot be negated, nor overlooked any further. It is a potentially lucrative case for business. Hence a specialized understanding of the subject will be essential and would pave the way for scientific handling of surroundings, and adopting safe and secure methods of disposal of inevitable domestic and industrial wastes.

On completion of the course, the student will be able to make waste management a rewarding career or a lucrative business in areas like Management of Collectives, Medical Bio-Waste Management, Scrap Management Systems, Waste Market Promotion, Food Banks, Medicine Banks, Recycling and Upcycling Management, Clothes, Books & Toys Banks, Agricultural Waste Management, Hotel Waste Management, Hospital Waste Management, Water Recycling Management, e-Waste Management, Research Opportunities & Innovations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor of Chitkara University said, "As a part of continuous innovation, Chitkara University is working with MGNCRE, and rolled out a new MBA course on Waste Management and Social Entrepreneurship. The fields of Solid Waste Management and Social Entrepreneurship can open many doors. It has the potential to provide fulfilling, well-paying livelihoods and holds the promise to a clean, liveable future. The student who chooses this line of study is opting into not just a career, but a healthy living for themselves and for the society."

About Chitkara University:

In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, the best university in Punjab is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956.



Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace.



Chitkara University graduates go on to great careers, as they have their hands-on responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the county are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university.



Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state of the art campus facilities.

For more information, please visit: https://www.chitkara.edu.in/

