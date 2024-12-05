Chivas Luxe Collective unveiled Alchemy's 5th Edition, where new journeys unfolded to ignite imagination

Esteemed visionaries redefined creativity, showcasing an enchanting metamorphosis from Inception to Inspiration

NEW DELHI, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chivas Alchemy, an exquisite multi-sensory odyssey, unveiled its 5th edition - a resplendent portrayal of 'Chrysalis', exploring the origin of luxury and creativity. It illuminated the modernity of art and design, transforming the concept of creation into a breathtaking spectacle. Joining hands with 4 esteemed Alchemists from the realms of craft, art, fashion, and entertainment, Chivas Luxe Collective Alchemy wove their extraordinary craftsmanship into a tapestry of metamorphosis. The definitive luxury experience arrived, redefining creativity in the heartland of luxury – Hyderabad. Laced with opulence, the evening unfolded as a masterful exploration of the intricate layers and elements that comprise the art of creation.

Naga Chaitanya launching the Chivas Luxe Collective Perfumes

Jayanti Reddy, the Alchemist of Craft, represented the genesis of this transformative journey. Hailing from Hyderabad, she skillfully bridged traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, breathing life into raw ideas that shimmered with potential. Her designs encapsulated a harmonious blend of cultural richness and modern innovation, where age-old techniques were interwoven with contemporary textiles. Captivating guests with her creations, which included an exquisite creation showcasing the intricate inlay and engraving of bidri craft, along with a floor installation and backdrop textile art, Jayanti's work underscored how luxury can emerge from a profound understanding of tradition.

Aparajita Jain, the Alchemist of Art, took center stage, illuminating the process of transformation. Her talent for curating art and weaving abstract concepts into palpable forms brought depth and meaning to luxury. With each of her pieces, she revealed the intricate stories embedded within, much like the soft cracking of a chrysalis that holds beauty within. To explore the future of contemporary times, two artists brought alive different areas of the sprawling Taramati Baradari monument, showcasing their unique interpretations. Martand Khosla's art installations created a dramatic interplay of light and shadow, reflecting the precarity of urban spaces while envisioning new possibilities. Ayesha Singh's sculptures invited viewers into an alternate dimension, where diverse architectural styles coalesced, offering fresh perspectives on history and space. Each artist pushed boundaries, exploring new possibilities for the future.

The event glittered with Anaita Shroff, the Alchemist of Glam, who epitomized the dramatic emergence of beauty. Attendees were enveloped in a world of golden hues and creative energy, where luxury transcended materiality to become an immersive experience. Anaita unfolded a vivid narrative of metamorphosis, with a parade that represented a new chapter in fashion. It began with the unexpected, transitioning through moments of intensity and glamour.

Marking the pinnacle of this extraordinary journey, Naga Chaitanya, the Alchemist of Emotion - revealed the Chivas Luxe Collective perfume. As he embodied the moment when luxury becomes a living experience, attendees were invited to partake in the richness and complexity of what had been created. Naga Chaitanya revealed luxury as a multi-faceted gem, unveiling a new face and flavor that propels forward into the future.

Chivas Luxe Collective Alchemy, co-curated by Sunil Sethi, Founder, Sunil Sethi Design Alliance, and ace designer Aashish N Soni brought together four extraordinary Alchemists who are redefining luxury in the modern age. Akin to the evolution of a chrysalis into a butterfly, each of the four alchemists embodied a distinct phase in this enchanting transformation, from the inception of ideas to inspiring the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, "Chivas Luxe Collective Alchemy celebrates refined craftsmanship and luxury, echoing the ageless quality of our brand. This year, Chrysalis perfectly encapsulates our journey, inviting connoisseurs to experience luxury not merely as an end product, but as a profound narrative woven through imagination and emotion. We are thrilled to partner with extraordinary visionaries whose journeys ignite imagination."

Chivas Alchemy unfolded as an unforgettable celebration of creativity and connection, unveiling the profound essence of luxury in all its splendor. The evening, alive with high-octane energy, welcomed a constellation of connoisseurs, industry titans, aficionados, and luminaries from the realm of glamour, each surrendering to the spellbinding experience. It was a moment brimming with revelation and awe, illuminating the magic of transformation. Together, the alchemists emphasized the journey from concept to creation.

