Choice group launches AlphaBee platform for long term investors

MUMBAI, India, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice group - a financial conglomerate has launched AlphaBee, a platform focused on long term investment to help investors make informed decisions while deploying their hard-earned savings into stocks.

With the end goal of any capital market investment is creating Alpha, which means return generated over the benchmark, the platform is launched with the objective helping those investors, who find it difficult to beat the benchmark returns while investing in Individual stocks in the long run.

"While the pandemic had seen a rise in new demat accounts across stock brokerage houses, only 10 percent of these accounts are seen being active after 6-8-month period, which indicates individuals' behaviour towards trading rather than investment and losing upon the dividends of compounding due to lack of patience and discipline," said Kamal Poddar, Managing Director of the BSE-listed Choice International Ltd - the listed entity of the financial conglomerate.

"Given this context, Choice group, which has been at the forefront of creating tech platforms for the investor fraternity with Investica for mutual funds and Jiffy for Stock Trading in the past, thought it appropriate to create https://alphabee.in for long term investments," Poddar said.

The platform does not offer trading in F&O, Commodity and Currency but only supports cash delivery orders for the investors who believe in the power of compounding. In other words, the platform's limitation is its biggest USP as it does not offer any avenue for short term trades.

Based on a strong belief in Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy of `Buy not on Optimism, But on Arithmetic', the platform empowers investors by giving in-depth information on every stock with analysis, valuation, growth prospects and management quality.

It also offers features like thematic collections of stocks, detailed portfolios of Super Investors and Institutions and Analysis, Long Term Research Reports on Stocks, Intelligent Company Profiles and Research Backed Stock Baskets with rebalance feature.

About Choice Group: With its membership of NSE, BSE, MCX-SX, MCX, NCDEX, and a depository participant with CDSL since 2010, the group led by its listed entity Choice International is also the largest SME Market Maker in India apart from being an AMFI registered mutual fund distributor. An end-to-end financial conglomerate, the group has over the past decade expanded massively to become a holistic finance firm with ground breaking technologies and innovative methodologies to serve its clients.

