Chola Partners With Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals

Provides for free heart treatment for children of truck drivers, cleaners and mechanics

CHENNAI, India, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited (Chola), the financial services arm of Murugappa Group, has collaborated with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals to provide cardiac treatment and care to children of truck drivers, cleaners and mechanics from anywhere in the country. Chola has pledged to support the surgical heart procedures on these children whose ages range from new born upto 18 years with a total outlay of INR 132 lakhs towards the 'Healing Little Hearts Programme' during 2019 - 2021.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Arun Alagappan, Managing Director, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited said, "Trucking is today one of the most important links that facilitates productivity and competitive efficiency, leading to rapid economic development of the country. It also plays a key role in bringing about the development of the remote regions by opening them to trade and investment and integrating them with the mainstream economy. Yet the lives of truck drivers, cleaners and mechanics are adversely affected by inconveniences, poor facilities, and the absence of rules and regulations. The stressful and challenging nature of the work influences their physical as well as mental health. This initiative is a small step from our end to bring some de-stress and happiness into their lives."

Sri Sathya Sanjeevani Hospitals will provide cardiac care for the children of trucking staff from three centres:

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Center for Child Heart Care, Raipur (Chhattisgarh)

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani International Centre for Child Heart Care & Research, Palwal (Haryana)

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care & Training in Pediatric Cardiac Skills, Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra)

Speaking on the partnership with Chola, Dr. Subramanian Chellappan- Director Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital- Palwal, Haryana said, "In India, every year around 2.4 Lakh children are born with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) with this being one of largest cause of child mortality. Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals addresses India's this national burden of Congenital Heart Disease by providing all services Totally Free of Cost to all. We are happy to be partnering with Chola in saving little hearts of children from trucking community. Most of the trucking staff come from financially not-so-well-off backgrounds, and more so when it comes to healthcare costs for ailments beyond normal fever and cold. And when it comes to complicated cardiac procedures and transplants, it's clearly beyond their means. Over the past 6 months, we have completed 9 successful procedures ranging from VSD Surgical Closure, DCRV Repair, Supracardiac TAPVC Repair, Ventricular Septal Defect, PDA Ligation, Intra-cardiac repair for TOF correction and ASD Closure. The cost for each of these procedures range anywhere between INR 80,000/- to INR 4,00,000/- in private hospitals. This gracious support from Chola is not just going to give second life to these children but is going to uplift these families financially and socially. And our biggest reward is the smile on the children's and their parents' faces."

Chola is committed to identifying and supporting programmes aimed at empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of the society through education, access to and awareness about financial services and the like; provision of access to basic necessities like healthcare, drinking water & sanitation and the like to underprivileged; working towards eradicating hunger and poverty, through livelihood generation and skill development; supporting environmental and ecological balance through afforestation, soil conservation, rain water harvesting, conservation of flora & fauna, and similar programme; promotion of sports through training of sportspersons; undertaking rural development projects; and any other programme that falls under their CSR policy and are aimed at the empowerment of disadvantaged sections of the society.

"Chola has been upholding Murugappa Group's tradition by earmarking a part of its income for carrying out its social responsibilities. We believe that social responsibility is not just a corporate obligation that has to be carried out, it is one's 'dharma'. Therefore, whatever we do for the community is a reflection of our spiritual conscience, which shows us the way to discharge our responsibilities towards the various sections of the society. Chola will continue to carry out activities for the benefit of communities around our areas of operation spread across the country," adds Alagappan.

Truck drivers, cleaners or mechanics whose children are suffering from Congenital Heart Disease may approach Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals to avail of the free treatment.

About Chola

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola), incorporated in 1978 as the financial services arm of the Murugappa Group. Chola commenced business as an equipment financing company and has today emerged as a comprehensive financial services provider offering vehicle finance, home loans, home equity loans, SME loans, investment advisory services, stock broking and a variety of other financial services to customers.

Chola operates from 1098 branches across India with assets under management above INR 70,000 Crores. The subsidiaries of Chola are Cholamandalam Securities Limited (CSEC), Cholamandalam Home Finance Limited (CHFL).

The mission of Chola is to enable customers enter a better life. Chola has a growing clientele of over 14 lakh happy customers across the nation. Ever since its inception and all through its growth, the company has kept a clear sight of its values. The basic tenet of these values is a strict adherence to ethics and a responsibility to all those who come within its corporate ambit - customers, shareholders, employees and society. For more details, please visit www.cholamandalam.com.

