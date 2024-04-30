CHRISTIAN BRETON: PIONEERING SCIENCE AND LUXURY SKINCARE BRAND LAUNCHED IN INDIA

MUMBAI, India, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baccarose, a leading name in the fragrance and beauty distribution industry, is proud to announce the launch of Christian Breton, the esteemed skincare brand in India. The brand founded by Christian Breton, continues to revolutionize the beauty industry with its innovative approach that combines cutting-edge science with luxury formulations.

Driven by a passion for science and beauty, Christian Breton embarked on a mission to translate this research into effective skincare formulations. Leveraging his mother's findings, he introduced the world to the very first problem-solving skincare range, setting a new standard for efficacy and quality in the industry.

"Launching Christian Breton is not just about introducing a skincare brand it's about unveiling a transformative journey where luxury meets science. This collaboration resonates with the increasing demand for luxury skincare in India. With Baccarose' commitment to excellence and Christian Breton's innovative formulations, we're set to redefine beauty standards and elevate skincare experiences for every individual." - Kadambari Lakhani, Director, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd.

One of Christian Breton's flagship offerings is its eye care range, which addresses a myriad of concerns from dark under-eye circles to puffiness and dryness. The brand's best-selling products, including the Dark Undereye Corrector Serum and the Ice Stick Eye Contour SOS Eye Balm, have garnered acclaim for their transformative effects and innovative formulations.

In addition to its eye care line, Christian Breton offers a comprehensive range of skincare solutions designed to nourish, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin. From the luxurious Diamond Pure Luxury Essence to the intense hydration of the Crème Riche LiftOx Serum, each product exemplifies the brand's commitment to excellence and efficacy.

The launch of Christian Breton in India marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it expands its reach to a new audience of discerning consumers. With its commitment to excellence and innovation, Christian Breton is poised to redefine the skincare landscape in India, offering a range of solutions tailored to address the diverse needs and preferences of Indian consumers.

Christian Breton's foray in India will be accompanied by an array of marketing initiatives and strategic partnerships aimed at raising awareness and driving engagement with Indian consumers. From digital campaigns to exclusive launch events, the brand is committed to creating an immersive brand experience that resonates with its target audience.

As Christian Breton embarks on this exciting new chapter, Indian consumers can look forward to experiencing the transformative power of science and luxury in skincare like never before.

About Christian Breton

Christian Breton specializes in skincare for the sensitive areas of the face. As the first skincare brand to specifically and expertly treat the eyes, the lips, the neck and the face, Christian Breton offers highly targeted and customized products. Available in more than 50 countries, Christian Breton's products are recognized as some of the safest and most effective skincare products you can buy without a prescription.

About Baccarose:

In 1984, Mr. Hemansu Kotecha founded Baccarose and soon began making inroads into the burgeoning Indian beauty industry. With an unparalleled understanding of local customer preferences and a prized operational nous, Baccarose today is a leader in the distribution of international luxury beauty brands in India. The core mission & vision of the company is to be the leading authority in the Indian luxury Beauty market and undisputed partner-of-choice for leading international brands. To build the Luxury Beauty business in India, establish our partner luxury brands as preferred choices for consumers/retailers and bring an international shopping experience to consumers in India.

For more information, visit: https://baccarose.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400117/Baccarose_Launches_Christian_Breton.jpg