CHT Security Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Taiwan Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Cybersecurity Services

This recognition highlights CHT Security's leadership in AI-enabled security operations, cyber resilience, and customer-centric cybersecurity services that support secure digital transformation.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that CHT Security has received the 2026 Taiwan Company of the Year Recognition in the cybersecurity services industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. The recognition highlights CHT Security's leadership in delivering AI-enabled security operations, managed security services, and cloud security capabilities that help organizations strengthen cyber resilience while accelerating digital transformation.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. CHT Security excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to anticipate evolving cybersecurity challenges, align its innovation strategy with emerging market requirements, and consistently execute at scale through integrated managed and professional security services.

"CHT Security has demonstrated a strong ability to anticipate the cybersecurity implications of AI adoption and transform emerging technologies into practical services that help organizations strengthen cyber resilience," said Vivien Pua, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Its continued investments in AI-enabled security operations, AI governance, cloud security, and proprietary research, combined with disciplined execution and a customer-first approach, position the company as a leader in Taiwan's cybersecurity services industry."

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on AI innovation, cloud security, and digital transformation, CHT Security continues to strengthen its market position by addressing the evolving security needs of modern enterprises. Through sustained investments in AI-enabled security operations, proprietary technologies, and integrated cybersecurity services, the company has built a comprehensive portfolio spanning security operations, AI security assessments, offensive security services, cloud security, and governance capabilities that enable organizations to securely adopt emerging technologies.

Innovation is central to CHT Security's strategy. The company's AI-powered Security Operations Center (SOC) integrates proprietary AI technologies into its security risk management platform to support real-time threat detection, incident analysis, and automated reporting. Complementing these capabilities are AI application security testing services that evaluate risks such as prompt injection, model manipulation, and sensitive data exposure, along with AI cybersecurity posture assessments that help organizations establish stronger governance and operational controls. CHT Security further extends its innovation through AI Archway, its AI governance platform that provides centralized visibility into enterprise AI usage, supports policy enforcement, strengthens data leakage protection, and enhances compliance monitoring.

CHT Security's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its competitive position. The company maintains customer retention rates exceeding 90% through continuous service optimization, proactive customer engagement, and the delivery of comprehensive cybersecurity services that span prevention, monitoring, incident response, and post-incident support. Its AI-driven tools simplify complex security processes while empowering organizations with greater visibility into their cybersecurity posture. Backed by strong operational discipline, ongoing business continuity initiatives, and extensive experience delivering complex cybersecurity projects across government, financial services, semiconductor manufacturing, and other critical industries, CHT Security delivers long-term value to customers.

Frost & Sullivan commends CHT Security for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, technology innovation, customer-centric culture, and commitment to securing next-generation digital ecosystems continue to shape the future of Taiwan's cybersecurity services industry while delivering measurable business outcomes for customers.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market position, customer satisfaction, and competitive excellence. The recognition honors organizations that are transforming their industries through innovation and sustained growth.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About CHT Security

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CHT Security (TWSE: 7765) is a cybersecurity company and subsidiary of the Chunghwa Telecom Group. Established in 2017, CHT Security provides a broad portfolio of cybersecurity services and solutions, including managed security services, SOC monitoring, MDR, security testing, DFIR, and cybersecurity consulting. CHT Security also offers HorusEyes, an external attack surface management (EASM) platform, and AI Archway, a solution designed to support AI governance and security management.

With more than 400 cybersecurity professionals, CHT Security serves organizations across government, financial services, healthcare, high-tech manufacturing, retail, and critical infrastructure sectors. The company has expanded its international presence and provides cybersecurity services to customers across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

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Selina Yeh

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