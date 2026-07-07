CIBC Opens Global Capabilities Hub in Hyderabad, India

HYDERABAD, India, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBC announced today another step in its modernization journey with the opening of a global capabilities hub in Hyderabad, India. This new office strengthens its global footprint and talent pool across Canada, the US, Europe and Asia.

In recent years, CIBC has made substantial progress in transforming its operations to deliver on strategic priorities and meet clients' evolving needs. The establishment of this new office will accelerate these efforts by insourcing work previously managed by third parties and accelerating the execution of the bank's client-focused growth strategy.

"Our new team will play an important role in the continued modernization of our bank," said Darryl Stratton, Senior Vice-President, Global Programs at CIBC. "CIBC's teams already operate as a global, highly connected network, collaborating daily to deliver for clients in Canada, the US, Europe, and Asia. Today's announcement further strengthens this approach, fostering cross-business and cross-border collaboration to help realize our clients' ambitions."

To support its global operations and growth, CIBC remains committed to attracting, developing, and retaining top talent in Canada, the US and worldwide.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.