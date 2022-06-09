CIE-IIITH commences Summer 2022 cohort of Deeptech, Medtech and Mediatech Accelerator programs

10 accelerator startups selected from more than 150 applications

Startups will get upto INR 40L Seed fund, and four streams of mentorship - Strategy, GoToMarket Plan, Technology and domain/market access mentorship

Since the launch of accelerators in 2016, there have been over 20 cohorts, 26 startups, and about 55% of them raising follow-on funding

CIE-IIITH partners with Co-creation Consulting, Arka Media Works and SucSeed Indovation Fund for the program

HYDERABAD, India, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at IIIT Hyderabad announced the onboarding of 10 startups for the combined accelerator cohorts. Avishkar Deeptech accelerator (Cohort 15), Ojas Medtech accelerator (Cohort 8) and the first cohort of new Mediatech accelerator. Since the launch of accelerators in 2016, there have been over 20 cohorts, 26 startups in the domains of AI, Ml, IoT, digital health; about 55% of them raising follow-on funding.

The Accelerator Kickoff for all shortlisted startups took place on 2 June 2022 in the presence of CIE's panel of mentors and experts from the industry. From an overwhelming application pool of 150 startups, the selection committees shortlisted 10 startups for the program. The shortlisted startups were from domains of electronic manufacturing, property tech, digital health, tele-readiology, AI, Computer Vision, and Music production.

The accelerator programs offer shortlisted startups upto INR 40L Seed Fund along with a detailed 6-month program that proffers 4 streams of mentorship - Business Strategy, GoToMarket Plan, Technical Review and domain-specific mentorship. The program is facilitated jointly by CIE, IIIT Hyderabad, Co-creation Consulting, and SucSeed Indovation Fund among others. Resident mentors for the program guide accelerator startups towards defining a thorough customer segment and business strategy. The program also opens avenues for the startups through IIITH's research support and collated networks.

Prof. Ramesh Loganathan, COO CIE-IIITH says, "In the 14 years since CIE was started, we have incubated over 400 startups; and are very happy to see our accelerator programs also now mature into an engine that is nurturing and amplifying 10-15 deeptech startups every year. And also that they have in recent years raised large rounds of follow on funding and generated significant employment"

The startups shortlisted for this cohort are:

Avishkar Cohort 15

CloudWorx is a web-based IDE that lets users build applications and workflows for 3D content without writing any code.

is a web-based IDE that lets users build applications and workflows for 3D content without writing any code.

Projexel is focused on industrial automation and robotics, providing solutions to help their customers increase production, reduce downtime, and lower operating and maintenance costs.

is focused on industrial automation and robotics, providing solutions to help their customers increase production, reduce downtime, and lower operating and maintenance costs.

Drona Automations is focused on providing customized robots for a wide range of customers from individual private & public sectors.

is focused on providing customized robots for a wide range of customers from individual private & public sectors.

Nava Design & Innovations is working on a robotic system to solve the problem of manually tapping coconut trees.

is working on a robotic system to solve the problem of manually tapping coconut trees. Ojas Cohort 8

PlebC is developing a Teleoperated Robotic Ultrasound System(TORUS) that can perform a safe & secure ultrasound even from remote locations ensuring "Diagnosis from a Distance".

is developing a Teleoperated Robotic Ultrasound System(TORUS) that can perform a safe & secure ultrasound even from remote locations ensuring "Diagnosis from a Distance".

Astromeda has developed technology to access the health vitals and stress factors of individuals using e-fabric based health monitoring systems.

has developed technology to access the health vitals and stress factors of individuals using e-fabric based health monitoring systems. Mediatech Cohort 1

Joly Ai is a SaaS and AI platform that automatically selects the best photos amongst many captured by the photographer.

is a SaaS and AI platform that automatically selects the best photos amongst many captured by the photographer.

Contelligenz provides AI-based tools - Platform personalization tool and Content analytics tool for the digital media platforms.

provides AI-based tools - Platform personalization tool and Content analytics tool for the digital media platforms.

NeuralSync helps users generate personalized AI videos from the text as well as lip-sync existing videos into multiple languages.

helps users generate personalized AI videos from the text as well as lip-sync existing videos into multiple languages.

Choira is an online ecosystem to empower customers with tools to jam, produce and explore music.

About CIE-IIIT Hyderabad:

IIIT Hyderabad is the first IIIT to be set up in the country, in 1998. IIIT Hyderabad is a research university that ranks in the country for research in various areas of computer science. IIIT-H has also had a strong emphasis on translating research into products and startups. To enable this, the Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CIE) was set up in 2008, which has since grown to be the largest academic incubator in the country. The Centre has very active programs across the spectrum of a startup journey. Entrepreneurship courses and workshops for students, Product Labs to seed new products from research, a pre-incubation program to help entrepreneurs create new startups, incubation to nurture early-stage startups, mentoring programs to improve strategy and business development of the startups, investor pitch days, and several talks/workshops from experts and successful entrepreneurs. CIE-IIITH was supported by DST (TBI) and MeitY (TIDE) in the initial years. Today, there are very active programs focused on emerging technology startups, research-based startups, medical technologies, and social technology startups. In the past 13 years, CIE has housed over 300+ startups that have raised about 200 Cr funding and created over 2000 jobs.

About IIIT Hyderabad

International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, is a research university with deeptech capabilities and established centres of excellence focusing on natural language processing (speech and text), image processing, computer vision, machine learning, and applications of artificial intelligence to population-scale problems. IIIT's CIE is one of India's oldest incubators, has enabled 40+ startups and has raised $25Mn+ external funds for partner startups. For more information, visit https://www.iiit.ac.in .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg

SOURCE International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad