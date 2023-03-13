CII's Young Indians to host G20 YEA India Summit in July 2023

To bring together over 800 changemakers from 20+ nations at G20 YEA India Summit in Delhi

NEW DELHI, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Young Indians (Yi), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is all set to host the G20 YEA India Summit in Delhi from 13-15 July 2023. As India has taken over the G20 Presidency, this is a moment of great pride for Young Indians (Yi). The G20 Young Entrepreneur Alliance (YEA) is a global network of approximately 500,000 young entrepreneurs and the organizations that support them.

Yi- Official Host of G20 YEA 2023 Leading the way in catalyzing Global Change

The G20 YEA seeks to promote youth entrepreneurship as a powerful driver of economic renewal, job creation, innovation, and social change. Each year, the G20 YEA brings together hundreds of the world's top young entrepreneurs to share their ideas with leading business and political leaders to catalyze global change.

The theme of the summit, which was launched at the closing ceremony of the previous summit in Germany, is 'Hum – Together we are One'. The summit is expected to bring together over 800 changemakers from 20+ nations, creating an atmosphere for immersive learning and networking through a curated series of knowledge sharing.

"The summit will have plenty of opportunities to help young entrepreneur company to grow on an international scale, learn and connect with a global network of young entrepreneurs, government stakeholders, and international experts," said Mr Dilip Krishna, National Chairman,Yi.

The G20 YEA agenda will create transformative changes for the future, and Yi's involvement is a significant step towards achieving it. The summit provides an opportunity to network, share ideas and collaborate towards building a better future. Much more can be achieved together than as individuals, and this summit serves as a testament to that.

"We need more entrepreneurs in the world – people with the aptitude, courage and resilience to help us innovate through challenges, this summit is all about them," said Mr Vishal Agarwalla, National Vice Chairman, Yi

Young Indians (Yi) an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)'s vibrant and dynamic platform comprises over 5000 members between the age group of 21-45 years, across 59 city chapters, and works in areas of Nation Building, Youth Leadership, and Thought Leadership. Yi's social initiatives and programmes engage and impact its key stakeholder, the Youth, represented by 1,00,000 college YUVA students, 12,00,000 Thalir (school) children, and 120 rural pockets across Yi's chapter network.

