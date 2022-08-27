Cinépolis brings the thrill of Asia Cup to the big screen as the 'Official Event Screening Partner - Asia Cup 2022'

India vs Pakistan and other matches to be telecast LIVE in select cinemas across India

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinépolis, India's 1st international and the world's 2nd largest movie theatre circuit by attendance, today announced the screening of an exclusive set of matches of the Asia Cup LIVE in partnership with Asian Cricket Council. Fans across India can watch six high voltage matches in any of the 31 Cinépolis multiplexes close to them beginning with the headline clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, 28th August.

The other matches that will be screened LIVE include India's second group encounter against Hong Kong, three Super 4 games including teams from both Groups A & B, and the final scheduled on Sunday, 11th September. Fans can book their tickets to cheer for the Men in Blue at the box office, www.cinepolisindia.com, Paytm and BookMyShow for an unmatched viewing experience while enjoying the best-in-class services offered by Cinépolis. Apart from being the official event screening partner, Cinépolis has also bagged the rights to distribute the content pan India.

Jay Shah, President, Asia Cricket Council, said, "The right ambience can truly elevate cricket viewing for fans and enthusiasts. We are thrilled to partner with a leading movie theatre chain such as Cinépolis that extends a truly immersive match experience across multiple locations. We are hopeful the consumers will appreciate this offering and allow us to extend this partnership for seasons to come."

Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinépolis India, said, "We can't take every cricket fan to the match, but we can bring the match to the fans and give them an experience to cherish. The discerning fans not only want to watch their favourite cricketers in action but also celebrate every four, six and wicket in style. Through this unique viewing experience, we are delighted to offer our patrons and mall partners with the adrenaline rush a cricket match must be enjoyed with."

Cinépolis' total screen-count now stands at 416 screens with 94 multiplexes across India. Meanwhile, Cinépolis also offers a customer engagement programme through 'Club Cinépolis' membership that allows a patron to earn and burn points on movie tickets, F&B and offers exclusive benefits of special screenings, meet & greet with stars and much more. Cinépolis India has created a strong footprint across 61 Indian cities with significant presence in all metro cities. Cinépolis extends a contemporary approach which seamlessly weaves the entire range of cherry-picked cinema formats from across the world under one roof, offering an unmatched experience to all movie patrons.

Pen Marudhar and Cinepolis India are partnering to distribute the event content pan India. The schedule of the matches is enclosed below:

Match Day Date Teams Stage Timing 1. Sunday 28/08/2022 India vs Pakistan Group A 7:30 pm 2. Wednesday 31/08/2022 India vs Hong Kong Group A 7:30 pm 3. Sunday 04/09/2022 A1 vs A2 Super 4 7:30 pm 4. Tuesday 06/09/2022 A1 vs B1 Super 4 7:30 pm 5. Thursday 08/09/2022 A1 vs B2 Super 4 7:30 pm 6. Sunday 11/09/2022 TBD Final 7:30 pm

About Cinépolis India

Cinépolis India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cinépolis and is the 1st international exhibitor in India. The company currently operates 416 screens under the brand names of Cinépolis, Cinépolis VIP, and Fun Cinemas. Cinépolis operates India's biggest Megaplex – 15 Screen Multiplex in Pune and has brought innovative concepts to exhibition Industry in India. Cinépolis also offers multi-benefit loyalty program - 'Club Cinépolis', to enhance customer experience and increase loyalty. Club Cinépolis offers free registration, earning and burning of points, invite to pre-screening of movies and star visits. Cinépolis India has been awarded with 'Most Admired Retail Launch' in 2010, 'Most Admired Retailer – Innovation' in 2011, 'Fastest Growing Multiplex Chain' in 2015, 'IMAGES Most Admired Retailer – Entertainment' in 2015, 'DLP CineAsia Marketing Achievement Award' in 2015, 'Best Marketing Campaign of the Year' award at the Making of Developed India awards 2017. In 2018, Cinépolis has been awarded with 'Best Multiplex – West', 'Best Multiplex – South' and 'Fastest Growing Chain' at the Global awards for Retail Excellence. In 2018, Cinépolis India has been awarded with 'Most Trusted Brand of the Year' at Big Cine Expo 2018 and Images Most Admired Innovative Retailer – Entertainment at Indian Retail Forum 2018. In 2021, Cinépolis India was awarded IMAGES – Best Tech Implementation at the IMAGES Retail Awards. In 2022, Cinépolis Nexus Seawoods was awarded the Best Technology Adopter of the Year.

About Cinépolis

Cinépolis was founded in Mexico in the city of Morelia, Michoacán in 1971. Today it has positioned itself as the world's 2nd largest movie theater circuit in attendance, operating 868 cinema complexes, 6,694 screens and over 11,20,658 seats across 19 countries worldwide. It was the first cinema exhibitor in the world to pioneer the concept of luxury movie theatres, establishing the first luxury theatre experience in 1999 in Mexico City. Cinépolis aspires to provide its guests with the best overall experience in film entertainment and employs a global workforce of more than 36,212 people to support its mission. Cinépolis plans to continue to revolutionize the industry for years to come.

