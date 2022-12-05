Cinthol's new campaign reflects women's increasing aspirations of taking on challenging roles in nation building

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinthol, one of India's leading soap brands has been an integral part of consumers' lives in Tamil Nadu over the past seven decades. It's a brand that has consistently stayed relevant in Tamil Nadu by recognizing changes in society and reflecting consumers' evolving aspirations, while serving them with trusted skin health.

A visual from the new campaign

Cinthol's new advertising campaign, titled 'Dreams shine the brightest under the scorching sun' (Kothikum Veyilil Dhaan Kanavugal Jolikkum), takes this journey forward. The film is built around the insight that the aspirations of women in Tamil Nadu today have evolved; they strive to attain positions of responsibility that contribute to nation building & seek to create a lasting impact on society at large. Tamil Nadu today has one of the highest numbers of women district collectors in its history, and in this campaign, Cinthol celebrates this inspirational fact through the protagonist, who, while playing the role of a district collector, inspires her younger sister to dream of doing the same. Through the metaphor of dust, heat & pollution, Cinthol aims to deliver the empowering message that women confidently forge ahead to achieve their own dreams, regardless of the challenges facing them.

Speaking about the campaign, Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer - India, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, "While working on the campaign, we recognized that brands of stature like Cinthol must insightfully reflect the current aspirations of our consumers in its narrative. Women today have greater confidence in aspiring to challenging professions that enable them to play an even larger role in building a stronger nation for the next generation. Cinthol, a symbol of trust in Tamil Nadu, plays a pivotal role here as a foundational step in providing expert recommended skin health, protecting consumers from harsh environmental factors like dust, heat and pollution."

Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice-Chairman, Creativeland Asia said, "With this idea, Cinthol furthers its legacy of being a doctor-recommended soap and a skin health expert. The central brand thought, 'Dreams shine the brightest under the scorching sun', seeks to inspire women to follow their dreams regardless of any barriers that may come in their way."

Youtube Link of the TVC - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bi6kxSFuGe8

