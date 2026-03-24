Cipla Health Strengthens ProlyteORS Portfolio with Launch of Masala Guava Flavour

MUMBAI, India, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProlyteORS, the W.H.O. recommended Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) formulation from Cipla Health Limited, has announced the launch of the all-new Masala Guava flavour. Designed with Indian consumers at its core, the new variant brings together the proven efficacy of ORS with a taste rooted in Indian palates, making hydration not just effective but enjoyable delivering both science–backed relief and a familiar taste.

With this launch, Cipla Health reinforces its commitment to the oral rehydration category, where ProlyteORS has been a trusted name for years. The addition of the Masala Guava variant takes the portfolio to eleven flavours, all rooted in science, while evolving to meet the growing demand for hydration solutions that deliver both effectiveness and taste without compromise.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Shivam Puri, CEO and MD of Cipla Health, said, "Hydration is a fundamental part of maintaining overall health and wellbeing, particularly in a country like India where climatic conditions and active lifestyles can increase the risk of dehydration. ProlyteORS has always stood for science you can trust. With Masala Guava as an addition, it will be a reason for the consumers to reach for it every day and not just when they are unwell, but as a smarter hydration habit built into everyday life."

The new variant is the outcome of an extensive research and development process that balances strict formulation accuracy with consumer preferences. The flavour has undergone multiple rounds of testing to ensure it meets quality and efficacy benchmarks while delivering a taste that resonates with Indian consumers.

About Cipla Health Limited:

Cipla Health Limited, the fast-moving wellness goods (FMWG) arm of Cipla, was incorporated in 2015 with a vision to spearhead the wellness wave in India. Cipla Health has delivered rapid growth and today plays across a diverse portfolio of 20 brands with most key brands being No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective categories. The portfolio includes products in Pain Care (Omnigel), Smoking Cessation (Nicotex), Oral Rehydration Solutions (Prolyte), Medicated Ointments (Cipladine), Cough & Cold (Cofsils and Naselin), Multi Vitamins (Maxirich), Weight Gain (Endura Mass) and Personal Care (Rivela Dermascience, Cetafresh, Tugain Essentials and Astaberry).

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