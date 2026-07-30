Cipla Health's new 'W.H.O. hai toh woh ORS hai' campaign highlights the importance of knowing the correct ORS

The initiative aims to encourage informed ORS purchase by promoting awareness of W.H.O.-recommended formulations

MUMBAI, India, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of World ORS Day, Cipla Health Limited has launched its annual awareness campaign for Prolyte ORS, aimed at encouraging consumers to understand the benefits of World Health Organization (W.H.O.) approved Oral Rehydration Solutions. Anchored in the message 'W.H.O. hai toh woh ORS hai' the campaign seeks to encourage consumers to look for the W.H.O. recommended mark on the pack while purchasing ORS.

While ORS has long been recognized as an important aid in managing dehydration, adoption gaps continue to persist. Data from the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) shows that only around 62% of children under five suffering from diarrhoea received ORS, highlighting the need for greater awareness around dehydration management. Despite being easy to use and highly effective, ORS treatment rates continue to vary considerably across regions. Research has shown that many areas with a high prevalence of child diarrhoea continue to report low ORS treatment rates, and that although ORS is widely considered the primary treatment option for childhood diarrhoea, adherence to this recommendation remains far from optimal, creating a significant know-do gap between awareness and actual usage.

Internal Cipla Health data further indicates a continued need to strengthen consumer understanding around ORS. While awareness of ORS rises to nearly 70% when consumers are prompted, more than 75% of ORS-aware consumers are unable to recall what ORS stands for. Further, among aware users, only around 61% recalled seeing the 'W.H.O.-recommended' mark on pack, suggesting that while familiarity with ORS exists, awareness around formulations and what consumers should look for while purchasing ORS continues to evolve. Data from the engagements across Hyderabad and Mumbai showed the need for more knowledge amongst consumers around ORS. Only 85% respondents indicated they knew what to look for while purchasing an ORS product.

As part of the campaign, Cipla Health is undertaking a series of awareness initiatives designed to encourage consumers to understand what constitutes an appropriate ORS formulation. These include a hospital-led awareness initiative in association with MGM Group of Hospitals, where medical experts will engage with doctors, patients and caregivers on recognising dehydration, understanding the role of ORS in rehydration and the importance of choosing W.H.O. recommended formulations. The campaign will also feature educational content led by nutritionists and fitness creators, healthcare professional outreach programmes, consumer sampling activities, transit and outdoor visibility initiatives, and trade engagement efforts aimed at reinforcing the importance of choosing a W.H.O. recommended ORS formulation.

Shivam Puri, CEO, One India Business, Cipla, said, "As India experiences longer summers, rising temperatures, and a growing burden of heat-related illnesses, dehydration is becoming an increasingly critical public health challenge. While Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) has remained the WHO-recommended gold standard for managing dehydration, awareness around choosing the right ORS formulation remains inconsistent. As category leaders, we have a responsibility that goes beyond providing solutions; we must empower people with the knowledge to make informed decisions. Through our efforts this year, we aim to close the awareness gaps, improve access to credible information, deepen understanding of global ORS standards, and reinforce the importance of evidence-based hydration practices. Our goal is simple: to help every Indian household recognize, choose, and trust scientifically validated hydration solutions when they matter most."

Commenting on the importance of hydration awareness, Dr. Usha Chennuru, Senior Director Medical Services at Cipla Health, said, "We commonly see that many people do not recognise the early signs of dehydration or understand the role ORS can play in managing it. Greater awareness and timely action can help people make more informed choices and take appropriate steps to manage dehydration effectively."

Among individuals engaged across activations in Hyderabad, 27% reported experiencing dehydration-related symptoms during outdoor activities like excessive sweating, and fever while 96% said these episodes had affected their productivity or day-to-day routine. The findings also revealed that 9% respondents were unaware of the role ORS can play in managing dehydration, highlighting the need for greater awareness around dehydration management and appropriate rehydration practices.

In Mumbai, Cipla Health along with a national medical association, and MGM Navi Mumbai Hospital engaged with 432 patients through awareness and counselling sessions in Mumbai. The interactions revealed that 31% participants were unaware of factors to consider while purchasing ORS.

About Cipla Health Limited:

Cipla Health Limited, the fast-moving wellness goods (FMWG) arm of Cipla, was incorporated in 2015 with a vision to spearhead the wellness wave in India. Cipla Health has delivered rapid growth and today plays across a diverse portfolio of 20 brands with most key brands being No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective categories. The portfolio includes products in Pain Care (Omnigel), Smoking Cessation (Nicotex), Oral Rehydration Solutions (Prolyte), Medicated Ointments (Cipladine), Cough & Cold (Cofsils and Naselin), Multi Vitamins (Maxirich), Weight Gain (Endura Mass) and Personal Care (Rivela Dermascience, Cetafresh, Tugain Essentials, Astaberry).