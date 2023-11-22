CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres Bolster ScreenX Network with New Locations Across the U.S.

B&B Theatres First-Ever 4DX Location to Open in 2024

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and B&B Theatres, the fifth largest theatre chain in North America, announced today even more B&B multiplexes will be home to the revolutionary 270-degree panoramic ScreenX format. B&B Theatres has played a pivotal role as a strategic partner to CJ 4DPLEX, helping ScreenX seamlessly integrate its innovative cinematic format into their Grand Screen PLF experience.

The two new auditoriums bring B&B's ScreenX network to a total of 13 locations, adding to the ever-growing presence of ScreenX theaters in key markets across the United States. ScreenX, the pioneering multi-projection cinema that expands specially selected sequences of the film onto the left-and-right-side walls of the auditorium, is set to open at B&B Theatres Portland Northshore 8 in Portland, Texas in 2024 with B&B's luxury eight-screen cinema location in Joplin, Texas scheduled for early 2025.

This year has been marked by the opening of several B&B ScreenX locations, including B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel The Grove 16, B&B Theatres Omaha Oakview Plaza 14,B&B Theatres Ankeny 12, B&B Theatres Wentzville Tower 12. These new theaters have been well-received by audiences, offering an immersive and unique movie-watching experience like never before.

In addition to the new ScreenX auditoriums, CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres are set to debut B&B's first-ever 4DX theater. The state-of-the-art 4DX technology redefines the cinema experience by incorporating motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different environmental effects. This ground-breaking addition is slated for early 2024 at the new B&B Red Oak, Texas location and will coincide with the previously announced ScreenX auditorium at the new multiplex.

"We're excited to bring the combination of two cutting-edge cinema formats together with B&B Theatres, who's unwavering support and commitment has been instrumental in our success." expressed Don Savant , CEO, CJ 4DPLEX Americas. "4DX continues to deliver some of the highest box office receipts of any premium format this year and we are thrilled B&B's Red Oak location will be the first 4DX theater in their theater network."

Brock Bagby, EVP, Chief Content, Programming & Development Officer at B&B Theatres said, "At B&B Theatres, we are dedicated to providing our audiences with the most innovative and immersive cinematic experiences. The continued addition of ScreenX and now 4DX is a testament to our commitment to delivering unforgettable moments at the movies. We are excited to bring these dynamic formats to our loyal patrons."

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 366 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 791 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.