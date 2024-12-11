CJ 4DPLEX and EVT Expand 4DX Footprint in Australia with Three New Theaters

Castle Hill and Innaloo in Australia set to open in time for Christmas 2024

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and EVT , owners of Event Cinemas, the largest movie exhibitor in Australia and New Zealand, announced today they have broadened their partnership to bring more 4DX theatres to Australia. This expanded deal will bring three additional 4DX theaters to the country, with two set to open before Christmas 2024 at Event Cinemas Castle Hill, NSW, and Event Cinemas Innaloo, Western Australia, with a third location opening next year.

From left to right: Daniel McCabe, General Manager Cinema Operations Australia; Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX America; Jane Hastings CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director, EVT Ltd.

4DX offers an unmatched cinematic experience that fully immerses audiences into the action on screen. Utilizing over 21 unique effects—including motion-synchronized seats, water, wind, snow, lightning and scents—4DX engages all five senses, transforming a traditional movie into a thrilling, multisensory adventure. 4DX amplifies the impact of every scene with effects that perfectly sync to the on-screen action, giving viewers an extraordinary way to experience films like never before.

The Castle Hill and Innaloo locations will feature 124 and 128 seats, respectively, ensuring ample capacity for audiences to experience the multisensory thrills that 4DX has to offer. These additions mark a significant growth milestone, bringing the total number of 4DX theatres with Event Cinemas in Australia to seven.

"We are delighted to continue our collaboration with CJ 4DPLEX to expand the 4DX experience across our cinema locations," said Daniel McCabe, General Manager of Cinema Operations Australia for Event Cinemas. "At Event Cinemas, we are committed to offering our customers the latest and greatest in cinema technology, and with the addition of these new 4DX theaters, we're bringing an unparalleled level of excitement and immersion to even more moviegoers across Australia."

Jun Bang, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX, added, "4DX offers Australian audiences a cinema experience that simply can't be replicated at home. The combination of motion-synchronized seating and environmental effects transports audiences directly into the heart of the action—something only the big screen can deliver.

"Our growing partnership with EVT's Event Cinemas allows us to deliver the groundbreaking 4DX experience to more Australian moviegoers, transforming the way audiences connect with their favorite films," stated Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX. "This expansion reflects our commitment to providing dynamic film experiences worldwide, and we're thrilled to see Australian audiences embrace the power of 4DX."

CJ 4DPLEX and EVT have been pioneering cinematic advancements in Australia since the launch of the first 4DX theater in 2018. As demand for premium film formats grows, this expanded footprint signals both companies' dedication to meeting the needs of a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.

In addition to the 4DX locations, Event Cinemas has two ScreenX theaters in Australia, CJ 4DPLEX's cutting-edge premium experience. The ScreenX format lets moviegoers experience key scenes from each film in a stunning, 270-degree panoramic view that is displayed across dual-sided screens. This creates all-encompassing visuals like never before and provides the most differentiated and premium moviegoing experience available.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 370 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 790 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

