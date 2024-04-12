CJ 4DPLEX and Palace Amusement® to Launch First Ever 4DX Theater in Jamaica

The Multi-Sensory 4DX Auditorium Is The Island's First Premium Film Format

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Palace Amusement®, the premiere cinema chain in Jamaica, announced today at CinemaCon, the international trade show for the exhibition industry, their newly established agreement to open the first ever 4DX auditorium on the island. This also marks the first premium film format offered anywhere in the country. The effects-enhancing 4DX theater is expected to open by May at Palace Amusement's flagship location Carib 5 in Kingston.

4DX tests traditional movie-going boundaries through a multi-sensory experience that incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects. 4DX connects audiences with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen.

Don Savant, President & CEO, CJ 4DPLEX America, stated, "We're thrilled to embark on this exciting business venture with Palace Amusement. We look forward to working closely with them to elevate the cinematic experience for audiences in Jamaica and deliver exceptional differentiated premium entertainment."

"Palace Amusement has always been on the cutting-edge of technology and dedicated to bringing the best experiences to the island. We are delighted to join CJ 4DPLEX and their state-of-the-art 4DX. We are sure that the Jamaican movie-goers will love the multi-sensory premium format," said Douglas Graham, CEO of Palace Amusement.

"Having worked with Douglas Graham for over 25 years, I'm aware of Palace Amusement's commitment to the film industry. Bringing 4DX to the island is a natural and great complement to their current offerings," said Samuel Real, Sr. Vice President Sales and Operations, Latin America at CJ 4DPLEX America.

This new partnership arrangement paves the way for the potential expansion of CJ 4DPLEX premium formats on the island, including ScreenX, which reimagines the way movies are experienced. The revolutionary format seamlessly extends the screens onto the surrounding walls of the auditorium, delivering a 270-degree panoramic viewing adventure. Through its unique presentation of key scenes and exclusive elements, ScreenX immerses audiences in an unparalleled visual environment.

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 370 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 790 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About Palace Amusement

Formed in 1921, Palace Amusement opened its first cinema, Palace Cinema, in that same year. The location was partly open air and featured silent films, as talkies had not been developed at the time. Palace Amusement soon operated other outlets throughout the country, and today runs 4 cinemas on the island, Carib 5, Palace Cineplex, Palace Multiplex, Sunshine Palace

Current Directors of The Palace Amusement Company (1921) Ltd. are Douglas Graham, (Chairman); Elon Beckford (Vice Chairman); Melanie Graham; Douglas Stiebel; Scott Graham; Steven Cooke; Brian St. Juste; Heather Facey and Carol Lee.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848860/4DX_Logo.jpg