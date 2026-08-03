CJ 4DPLEX's SCREENX and 4DX Deliver Record-Breaking $31 Million Global Opening for Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading entertainment technology and content company specializing in premium film formats, cinematic production, visual effects and immersive experiences, today announced that Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day achieved a record-breaking global opening of more than $31 million across SCREENX and 4DX combined, marking the biggest opening weekend in CJ 4DPLEX history.

Domestically, both SCREENX and 4DX set new opening weekend records. SCREENX shattered its previous all-time high, grossing $7 million, 2.6 times its previous opening weekend record. 4DX also delivered its biggest opening weekend ever, generating $5.2 million from 77 locations while achieving an industry-leading per-screen average of $68,000, the highest among all premium formats. Cineplex Laval was the top-performing domestic SCREENX location, grossing $315,000 while reaching 91% occupancy. Regal Times Square 4DX, the world's largest 4DX auditorium, led all domestic 4DX locations with an impressive $200,000 gross and 94% occupancy.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day delivered an unprecedented domestic debut and demonstrated that audiences continue to seek out premium theatrical experiences that simply can't be replicated at home," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX Americas. "We are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios, Director Destin Daniel Cretton, and our exhibition partners for allowing SCREENX and 4DX to play a small role in this extraordinary success. Congratulations to the entire Sony Pictures team on a remarkable achievement."

Internationally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day generated $19 million across SCREENX and 4DX, with standout performances in the United Kingdom, India, Australia, Mexico, France, Germany, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand, reflecting the growing global demand for CJ 4DPLEX's premium theatrical experiences.

"The global launch of Spider-Man: Brand New Day represents a defining moment for CJ 4DPLEX," said Jun Bang, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX. "In addition to delivering the biggest opening weekend in our company's history, we're proud that SCREENX set new records in 34 countries and 4DX established new records in 19 countries, underscoring the extraordinary global momentum behind our premium formats. These historic results reflect the strength of our partnerships with Sony Pictures and exhibitors worldwide, as well as audiences' growing appetite for immersive theatrical experiences that continue to elevate the cinema experience."

Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day was "Shot for SCREENX" and marks the first time CJ 4DPLEX collaborated with the filmmakers from on-set production through theatrical exhibition, providing them with a new creative canvas. Designed specifically for SCREENX, the experience is an authentic extension of the filmmakers' vision that further brings fans into the world of Spider-Man™, surrounding audiences in ways uniquely possible in SCREENX auditoriums.

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema that enhances the traditional movie-going experience by seamlessly extending the screens onto the surrounding walls of the auditorium. This revolutionary approach offers viewers a captivating 270-degree panoramic viewing adventure.

4DX takes immersion even further by synchronizing motion seats and environmental effects, including wind, vibration, lightning, scent, and water, with the action on screen, allowing audiences to feel the film as it unfolds.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in SCREENX and 4DX theaters worldwide.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a., Amy Pascal, p.g.a., Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor, p.g.a. Executive Producers are Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a proud subsidiary of CJ Group, Korea's leading lifestyle and culture company. Headquartered in Sangam, Seoul, CJ 4DPLEX develops and operates the world's leading premium cinema technologies, partnering with major exhibitors across the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East to deliver SCREENX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX experiences. Through continuous innovation, the company is committed to expanding immersive storytelling and creating new ways for audiences around the world to experience cinema.

About SCREENX

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema technology, delivering a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience that extends select scenes beyond the main screen and onto the auditorium walls. By surrounding audiences with exclusive imagery created or specially formatted for SCREENX, the technology enhances immersion while preserving the filmmaker's creative vision.

About 4DX

4DX is the world's leading immersive theatrical technology, enhancing films with synchronized motion seats and more than 21 environmental effects, including wind, water, scent, fog, lightning, vibration and more. By engaging multiple senses, 4DX transforms moviegoing into a fully immersive entertainment experience that places audiences inside the action.

CJ 4DPLEX can be found at www.cj4dplex.com.