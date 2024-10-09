Clarifai and Crimson Phoenix Partner to Enhance Advanced AI, ML and Unstructured Data Labeling in Defense, Intelligence Communities

Combined Capabilities and Real-World Experience Accelerate AI Readiness to Support Any Mission

WASHINGTON and HERNDON, Va., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai , a global leader in computer vision and pioneer in AI orchestration and development, has partnered Crimson Phoenix , a premier provider of data-enabled solutions. This strategic alliance aims to deliver cutting-edge AI-enabled data labeling and computer vision capabilities for unstructured data such as images and video in the Intelligence and Defense communities.

The strategic partnership builds on an existing relationship as Crimson Phoenix was recently awarded a research contract to support the U.S. Army's Autonomous Combat Casualty Care Initiative. Leveraging Clarifai's full-stack AI development and computer vision platform, Crimson Phoenix will efficiently annotate complex medical imagery, ensuring the highest accuracy in AI and ML models for combat casualty care.

Moving forward, the ability to quickly and accurately label geospatial data sets, as well as other video, image, and sensor data will be a key advantage in Defense and Intelligence. The partnership will enable entities to identify targets of interest, track and maintain equipment, distinguish enemy soldiers from civilians, detect irregular activities, and support other mission-critical operations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Crimson Phoenix to manage complex data labeling and model building that will rapidly turn mountains of data into plans of decisive action that support the warfighter and the supply chain," said Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., CEO of Clarifai. "Clarifai has long worked with the defense industry to improve the use of computer vision in battle and intelligence and this partnership will enable us to bring our industry-leading technology to more entities and use cases."

Clarifai has delivered cutting-edge AI solutions for programs within United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DoD), and other Intelligence communities for years, including via Project Maven, the first large-scale AI program for the government. Clarifai was also named a leader and received the top score in the Current Offering category in The Forrester Wave™: Computer Vision Tools, Q1 2024. For U.S. government projects, Clarifai has cleared personnel and Awardable status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The partnership is the first of its kind for both Crimson Phoenix and Clarifai and it underscores the importance of high-quality data labeling and vision model training as AI and ML move deeper into action in Defense and Intelligence.

"By teaming with Clarifai, we aim to solve the most challenging problems of computer vision models and to do it with the efficiency and scale that the Defense and Intelligence industries need. Both Clarifai and Crimson Phoenix have a demonstrated history of delivering mission-critical support to the military, providing the security and resilience our clients demand. With extensive experience in deploying both edge and cloud solutions, we ensure robust, scalable capabilities tailored to the unique needs of our clients," said Brad Becker, EVP of Crimson Phoenix.

Crimson Phoenix stands at the forefront of computer vision technology in the military, defense, and national security sectors. With a multidisciplinary team of data scientists, engineers, and visualization experts, Crimson Phoenix collaborates with the Defense and Intelligence communities to design and deploy custom AI/ML solutions, optimizing business processes through advanced technologies like computer vision, machine learning pipelines, and data engineering. The company's expertise spans object detection, action recognition, segmentation, data labeling and data visualization, delivering actionable insights for strategic decision-making.

About Clarifai

Clarifai is a global leader in computer vision and pioneer in AI orchestration and development helping organizations, teams, and developers build, deploy, and operationalize AI at scale. Clarifai's cutting-edge full-stack AI platform leverages today's modern AI technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs), Large Vision Models (LVMs), and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), data labeling, inference, and more. Founded in 2013, Clarifai is available in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments and has been used to build more than 1.5 million AI models with more than 400,000 users in 170 countries. Learn more at www.clarifai.com .

For more information or media requests, contact: [email protected]

About Crimson Phoenix

Crimson Phoenix is a premier provider of data-enabled solutions for the Intelligence and Defense Communities. Utilizing the power of AI, ML, and advanced digital technologies, Crimson Phoenix delivers comprehensive services designed to provide a competitive edge across critical domains. For more information about Crimson Phoenix and its innovative solutions, please visit: www.crimsonphoenix.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837665/Clarifai_Logo_FC_Logo.jpg