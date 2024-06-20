Clarifai Assessed "Awardable" for Department of Defense Work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Recognition Highlights Clarifai's Leading Role in Developing AI Solutions for Government and Defense Applications

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai , a global leader in AI orchestration and development, and pioneer of the full-stack AI platform, today announced that it has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace .

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

This designation highlights Clarifai's commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that meet the rigorous standards and strategic needs of the DoD. Being "Awardable" signifies that Clarifai's solutions have undergone thorough evaluation and have been recognized for their excellence, reliability, and potential to drive innovation within the defense sector.

With Clarifai, leading enterprises and government groups are orchestrating AI workflows to transform and leverage unstructured data using Computer Vision, Large Language Models (LLMs), Large Vision Models (LVMs), and Generative AI. Clarifai's platform is designed to enable government users with any experience and background to integrate AI into projects such as threat recognition and tracking, detecting objects via aerial and satellite imagery, optimizing capital equipment maintenance, finding victims in disaster zones, enhancing security at borders, airports, and government locations, and much more. Customers can also tap into Clarifai's deep bench of leading AI researchers, academics, and scientists.

"Clarifai is honored to receive this recognition from CDAO TradeWinds and we look forward to furthering our work with the CDAO and to the mission of safeguarding our nation," said Jonathan Padgett, VP Public Sector at Clarifai. "In the public sector, the ability to leverage data effectively is crucial, and we are proud to be at the forefront of driving meaningful change through AI and data analytics. We remain dedicated to continuing our work with the DoD, providing advanced AI capabilities that address complex challenges and deliver significant value."

Clarifai has more than 400,000 users and has built 1.5 million models for brands such as Amazon, OpenTable, Siemens, Nvidia, and others. For U.S. government projects, Clarfai has top secret facility clearance, cleared personnel, availability on top secret and unclassified networks, and is already trusted by JSOC, NGA, DHS, and DoD.

Clarifai was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing a video demonstration of the solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com .

Learn more here about how Clarifai is accelerating AI readiness for government.

About Clarifai

Clarifai is a leader in AI orchestration and development, helping organizations, teams, and developers build, deploy, and operationalize AI at scale. Clarifai's cutting-edge AI orchestration platform leverages today's modern AI technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs), Large Vision Models (LVMs), and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), data labeling, inference, and more. Founded in 2013, Clarifai is available in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments and has been used to build more than 1.5 million AI models with more than 400,000 users in 170 countries. Learn more at www.clarifai.com .

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com . Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

