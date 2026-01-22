Clarins introduces the AI Skin Observer, in-store skin diagnosis augmenting human touch with the best of AI and Beauty Tech

PARIS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faithful to its pioneering spirit since its creation in 1954, Clarins continues its commitment to customer-centric innovative beauty. In 2025, the brand takes a new step by launching the AI Skin Observer, its latest technological gem dedicated to advanced skin analysis.

This new cutting-edge device is currently being deployed in 20 stores worldwide, including John Lewis Oxford Street in London, Printemps Haussmann in Paris, Clarins boutique in Dubai Hills, La Rinascente in Milan, Clarins boutique & spa in Shanghai Jing An Kerry Center, and Macy's Herald Square in New York.

A simplified web version is also available online on Clarins website in several countries including the US (http://www.clarinsusa.com), the UK (https://www.clarins.co.uk) and France (https://www.clarins.fr).

A true milestone in the beauty industry.

AI serving human expertise: leveraging both biophysical sensors and face pictures with multiple lighting modes, the AI Skin Observer analyzes up to 22 skin parameters, hence providing unique information about the skin, enriching and refining the expertise of the advice offered in-store.

Perfectly integrated in the retail store selling ceremony: taking the form of a mirror, the AI Skin Observer is perfectly integrated on existing consultation tables, a central element in each Clarins point of sale.

A new release from Clarins Beauty Tech.

Latest launch of an ambitious R&D program dedicated to Clarins customer experience innovation, the AI Skin Observer, developed with the support of an ecosystem of start-ups, is the result of years of fundamental research into skin analysis by the Clarins laboratory and the Group's progress in AI and imaging, particularly within its Beauty Tech division.

A true extension of the manual Skin Check, the AI Skin Observer represents a natural evolution for Clarins brand which has never ceased to combine science, nature and human expertise, and fully embraces Beauty Tech.

The AI Skin Observer is the latest release from Clarins Group Beauty Tech division, following the Lip Oil Factory – enabling on-demand customization of iconic Clarins Lip Oil – and MyBlend LED mask.

Clarins brand General Manager, Katalin Berenyi: "The AI Skin Observer is designed to fit perfectly into our retail space. Through its ease of use, it allows beauty advisors to remain focused on listening to the client and her needs. It extends their expertise by revealing dimensions invisible to the eye, thanks to algorithms leveraging years of research from Clarins laboratory. By combining AI, beauty tech with human touch, beauty consultations are enhanced."

Clarins group Chief Digital, IT & Business Support Officer, Laurent Malaveille: " We are very proud of the AI Skin Observer, the latest Beauty Tech release from our innovation lab, and excited by the enthusiastic feedback from both our beauty consultants and the first customers who tested this new service."

About Clarins

Founded in Paris in 1954 by Jacques Courtin, Clarins is a family-owned global beauty group that has been innovating for more than 70 years to advance responsible beauty. As a result of continuous research, its plant-based products — formulated and manufactured in France — are sold in over 150 countries through 20,000 points of sale. With nearly 95% of sales generated internationally, Clarins is the No. 1* premium skincare brand in Europe and a leading global player in beauty (skincare and make-up), spa, and wellness. The Group has also developed the brand myBlend, built on the concept of holistic beauty, combining targeted skincare, nutri-cosmetics, and beauty tech. Clarins counts more than 8,000 employees across its Paris headquarters, 28 subsidiaries worldwide, two R&D laboratories, and two industrial sites in France. The Group is jointly led by Jonathan Zrihen, President & CEO, together with Dr. Olivier Courtin and his niece Virginie Courtin, representing the second and third generations of the founding family. Guided by its raison d'être — "Making life more beautiful, passing on a more beautiful planet" — Clarins is committed to sustainable innovation, with over 80% of ingredients of natural origin and a wide range of initiatives to protect nature and care for people. https://www.groupeclarins.com/

*Source: NPD BeautyTrends®, Europe 5 (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain), luxury Skin Care market (products sold in perfumeries and department stores), value sales (€), for the period 3rd January 2022 to 1st January 2023.

