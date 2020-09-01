Clarivate and IP DESK Partner to Offer Integrated Trademark Protection Solution

With over 5,500 trademarks filed daily across the world, 1 ongoing trademark watching is vital to safeguard valuable brands and minimize infringement risk. Through this alliance, high quality and reliable trademark data from CompuMark will be integrated into the IP DESK IP management platform. This creates more efficient work processes as users can receive timely CompuMark data, review and process trademark watching results on the IP DESK platform and better manage their trademark portfolios – within one single platform.

Jeff Roy, President, IP Group, Clarivate, said, "At Clarivate, we are on a mission to empower companies across all industries to maximize value from their IP assets while minimizing risk. Trademarks are a key IP asset for businesses and our partnership with IP DESK will enable companies to safeguard their valuable brands and improve productivity."

Martin Setlak, CEO of IP DESK said, "By implementing a partnership with Clarivate, we increase customer satisfaction from using our software. Thanks to this, we provide not only the possibility of managing a portfolio of cases, but also quick response to existing collisions of interests in the area of trademarks in the global market."

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation. We offer subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise that cover the entire lifecycle of innovation – from foundational research and ideas to protection and commercialization. Today, we're setting a trail-blazing course to help customers turn bold ideas into life-changing inventions. Our portfolio consists of some of the world's most trusted information brands, including the Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. For more information, please visit clarivate.com .

About IP DESK

IP DESK supports IP professionals across small firms and IP departments at big law firms and corporations in their management of cases involving intellectual property rights such as copyright or licences and industrial property rights such as trademarks, industrial designs, utility models, inventions and the related disputes. IP DESK offers cloud-based or client-server-based access to its platform, allowing its customers to manage deadlines, fees, actions, generate documents from templates, receive automatic reminders, create and divide tasks in the team, manage correspondence and e-mails, and watching trademarks with support of Clarivate databases. For more information, please visit https://ipdesk.pl/en/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of the control of Clarivate that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

