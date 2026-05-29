Clarivate Introduces IPOne

A unified IP intelligence platform for AI-powered research ecosystem, workflow automation and enterprise AI connectors

LONDON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced IPOne, a unified platform that combines purpose-built AI agents and trusted proprietary data to power intellectual property (IP) research and workflows across enterprise environments. IPOne is being developed in collaboration with leading corporate IP teams and law firms to support real-world IP workflows.

Through the new unified IP intelligence platform, law firms and corporate IP teams will leverage Clarivate AI agents to seamlessly connect trusted proprietary IP data, including Derwent patent, Darts-ip litigation and CompuMark trademark and industrial design data, to support IP workflows and decision-making. The IPOne solution is being specifically developed for high-value use cases such as discovery, clearance, prioritization, monitoring, analysis and decision support across the IP lifecycle.

Maroun S. Mourad, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "Our goal is simple: to make Clarivate's proprietary IP intelligence available wherever IP decisions are made. IPOne delivers this intelligence as both a dedicated solution and through seamless integration into the platforms our clients already use. By combining proprietary, curated and trusted data with expertly trained AI models, we help companies unlock greater value and achieve stronger returns from their IP."

The IPOne platform includes Model Context Protocols (MCPs) to enable secure integration with enterprise AI tools. MCPs, an open standard that allows AI tools to securely connect to external data sources, tools and services, integrate authoritative intelligence into enterprise LLM platforms. As a result, organizations can embed trusted IP intelligence directly into their systems to enhance decision-making while preserving transparency and control.

Sign up to stay informed and receive updates about IPOne.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:

Sofia Nogues, Sr. External Communications Manager

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo_v1.jpg