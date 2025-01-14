Clarivate Launches DRG Fusion - A New Life Sciences Analytics Product Powered by Real-World Data

New modular analytics solution empowers commercial teams to optimize strategies and improve patient outcomes

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the launch of DRG Fusion, an innovative platform to support commercial analytics in life sciences. Powered by integrated real-world data and built by clinical and data science experts, Fusion provides biopharma and medtech organizations with the tools to understand and act in varied disease and competitive landscapes — eliminating the complexities of raw data management.

Biopharma and medtech organizations face increasing challenges in extracting insights from fragmented data sources while adapting to competitive pressures and shifting market demands. Fusion addresses these issues by delivering market data and analytics from integrated medical and pharmacy claims and other real-world data sources, empowering life science organizations to create a healthier tomorrow. Its user-tested workflows and on-going data refreshes empower teams to quickly identify gaps in product positioning and uncover opportunities to enhance patient acquisition and retention.

Fusion addresses the critical needs of biopharma and medtech commercial, sales and marketing teams by offering modular data analytics products aligned to functional team needs. Pre-built modules provide users with configurable dashboards to support patient journey analysis, commercial targeting, market access optimization and patient segmentation.

Abeezer Tapia, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Real-World Data, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, said: "Fusion is built to harness real-world data in specific ways to help our customers maximize their product value. Its four product workflows cater to specific objectives—be it sizing and segmenting target patient populations, identifying and mitigating leakage points across the patient journey, deploying sales teams based on precise commercial targeting, or designing value messages and assistance programs to optimize access. With data mastered at the drug and device level, Fusion provides the targeted market insights that are critical to inform biopharma and medtech decision-making."

Henry Levy, President, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, added: "Fusion demonstrates the robustness of life sciences data from Clarivate and its wide-ranging commercial applications. Its scalable data architecture is carefully designed to rapidly deliver insights across patient diseases and sub-population cohorts. We are committed to investing in innovative technologies that empower our clients to address healthcare's most pressing challenges. With new AI-driven and self-service features set to launch in Fusion in 2025, we remain focused on delivering user-centric solutions that drive meaningful value and impact for our customers."

Fusion streamlines the data management and querying process for life sciences organizations by simplifying complex data analysis with ready-made, informative visuals and tables accelerating commercial decisions.

To learn more about how this modular analytics platform can help organizations optimize their product launch and growth strategies while improving patient outcomes, visit here.

About Clarivate Real-World Data

Clarivate offers a unique blend of products and expert consultancy to support you at every stage of your journey with real-world data (RWD). Our platform seamlessly integrates medical and pharmacy claims, SDoH, mortality and registry data to deliver valuable insights across the development lifecycle. With cohort-specific data tailored to your needs, we provide precise answers to key business questions. Our modular analytics platform, designed by data scientists, epidemiologists, and former clinicians, provides functional insights to enhance your commercial strategy. We also offer expert support in data configuration, advanced ML models, and the integration of disparate datasets to ensure you have the tools and expertise to drive success. Offerings include Clarivate Real-World Data Nucleus, Clarivate Real-World Data Fusion Platform, Clarivate Real-World Data Consulting & Insights and Clarivate Real-World Data Rare Disease Franchise.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.Clarivate.com.

