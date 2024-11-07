Clarivate Launches New Sustainability Research Solution

ProQuest One Sustainability offers a transdisciplinary research experience and features AI-powered ProQuest Research Assistant

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the launch of ProQuestTM One Sustainability. The new solution is an expansive, curated, multi-format content collection designed to meet the growing demand for sustainability curricula across research, teaching and learning.

Developed in collaboration with curriculum experts, faculty, students and librarians, ProQuest One Sustainability includes over 1,500 scholarly journals, more than 40,000 full-text case studies, unique content from over 37,000 dissertations and theses, as well as reports, trade journals, ebooks and magazines. It offers a transdisciplinary research experience with content structured around sustainability's environmental, social and economic pillars, its key competencies and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The new solution supports the study of topics such as climate change, renewable energy, environmental justice and sustainable business practices.

Patti Ginnis, Vice President, Product Management, ProQuest Information Solutions, Academia & Government at Clarivate said: "Sustainability issues are among the most urgent and complex facing society today and this is driving demand for a workforce with the knowledge and skills to address them. At Clarivate, we believe that research and education have the power to transform society. With ProQuest One Sustainability, we are empowering educators, students, researchers and lifelong learners with the critical knowledge and resources needed to make a meaningful impact."

To further support users on their research and learning journey, ProQuest One Sustainability features AI-powered ProQuest Research Assistant. ProQuest Research Assistant harnesses the power of AI responsibly, enabling users to easily craft targeted searches, more effectively analyze and interrogate documents and explore new research ideas.

Clarivate is committed to meaningful actions to drive sustainability and has aligned its corporate sustainability goals with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Other initiatives to champion the SDGs include:

SDG 4: Quality education: With over 130 million students benefiting from Clarivate solutions, Clarivate has a significant impact on education. Clarivate tools empower students to enhance their learning and research experiences and access valuable resources. Clarivate serves as a trusted partner to over 26,000 public and academic libraries, providing essential tools and resources.

SDG 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure: Clarivate data and insights support customers along the innovation lifecycle, bringing innovations to market faster. With over 200 million individual documents detailing research and development outcomes, Clarivate data empower policy makers to understand the global technology landscape and inform sustainability policies.

United Nations Global Compact: Clarivate signed the UN SDG Publishers Compact as a commitment to develop sustainable practices and act as champions of the SDGs during the Decade of Action (2020-2030).

