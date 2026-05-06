Clarivate launches Web of Science Research Intelligence

AI-native research intelligence platform for research funding, strategy and impact now available globally to institutions

LONDON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the global launch of Web of Science Research Intelligence, an AI-native research intelligence platform designed to support decision-making across funding, strategy and impact for research institutions.

Developed in close partnership with the global research community and shaped by more than 50 development partners and early adopters across 20 countries, Web of Science Research Intelligence is now available to institutions worldwide. The platform brings together trusted, curated Clarivate data with responsible academic AI to help research offices, library teams and researchers secure funding, strengthen collaboration, inform strategy and demonstrate real-world impact.

Matti Shem Tov, Chief Executive Officer of Clarivate said: "Web of Science Research Intelligence sets the direction for a shift in how research intelligence is used – from retrospective reporting to forward-looking, AI-driven insight that supports real institutional decisions. By combining trusted data, deep domain expertise and responsible AI, and by developing the platform in partnership with the research community, we are helping institutions connect complex information and demonstrate research impact with confidence."

Mario Pinto, Vice-President (Research & International) at the University of Manitoba said: "As an early adopter, the University of Manitoba has worked closely with Clarivate to shape Web of Science Research Intelligence around real institutional needs. The platform supports a more holistic understanding of research contribution – enabling us to look beyond traditional productivity metrics and better articulate the societal impact of our research in a clear and credible way."

Web of Science Research Intelligence unifies fragmented data and embeds responsible academic AI directly into research workflows, enabling faster analysis, more confident decisions and clearer communication of research value. Its multidimensional Societal Impact Framework supports institutions in moving beyond traditional metrics to understand and demonstrate how research contributes to policy, practice and wider social outcomes. AI-guided workflows within the platform extend advanced analytical capabilities beyond specialist teams and enable more users across the institution to contribute to research planning and strategy.

The platform connects curated Clarivate data across the research lifecycle – including publications, patents, funding, policy documents and clinical trials – to create a single, reliable foundation for decision-making. Built on publisher-neutral Web of Science Core Collection data, long recognized as the global standard for bibliometric analysis, Web of Science Research Intelligence delivers the quality, consistency and traceability required for high-stakes institutional decisions.

Institutions can use Web of Science Research Intelligence to:

Discover and track funding opportunities aligned to research priorities

Identify experts and build stronger collaboration networks

Explore emerging research areas and connect them to funding, expertise and impact

Create and share transparent, organization-level reporting on research performance

Analyze and communicate societal impact of research using multidimensional indicators and clear narratives

Unlike general-purpose AI tools that rely on broad, unverified sources, Web of Science Research Intelligence generates insights grounded in curated, authoritative data, with transparency into how analyses are created. This supports explainable, traceable and reliable insights – a critical requirement for institutional research decision-making.

Web of Science Research Intelligence has been shaped through ongoing collaboration with research institutions worldwide to ensure alignment with real-world workflows and adoption across diverse teams. Its global network of development partners continues to inform the platform's evolution through practical institutional use cases.

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About Web of Science Research Intelligence

Developed in partnership with the research community, Web of Science Research Intelligence is an AI-native platform that helps institutions and researchers increase funding, optimize strategy, and demonstrate impact. Built on trusted, unified Clarivate data from Web of Science Core Collection, Derwent Innovations Index, Cortellis Clinical Trials Intelligence, and Pivot-RP, it provides a holistic view of research performance, supported by responsible AI and a transparent Societal Impact Framework developed by the Institute for Scientific Information.

Read more about Web of Science Research Intelligence on our blog.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact

Rebecca Krahenbuhl, Senior Manager, External Communications, Academia & Government

[email protected]

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