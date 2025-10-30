Clarivate Pulse of the Library Report Reveals Link Between AI Literacy, AI Implementation and Confidence

D rawing on insights from over 2,000 librarians representing academic, national and public libraries globally, the report offers an up-to-date view of how they are adapting to rapid change

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today released the Pulse of the Library 2025 report. The report examines how libraries globally are adapting to fast-moving opportunities and challenges such as AI adoption, open science and geopolitical pressures.

The findings reveal a steady rise in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, with 67% of libraries exploring or implementing AI tools, an increase from 63% in 2024. While the majority remain at the initial stages of evaluation, early adopters are pressing ahead and reporting greater optimism, particularly as they progress through implementation phases.

The report also shows that libraries are more likely to be in the moderate or active implementation phases of AI when AI literacy is part of the formal training or onboarding program (28%), librarians have dedicated time/resources (23.3%), or have managers actively encouraging development (24.2%).

Oren Beit-Arie, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Innovation, Academia & Government at Clarivate, said: "Our second Pulse of the Library report points to growing maturity in library approaches to AI, and an increase in the number of early adopters since last year. It also underscores the importance of offering AI literacy and professional development. Libraries that invest in literacy report greater confidence and will be better positioned to leverage AI for a range of uses, including to increase efficiencies to leave more time for important strategic and creative tasks."

Other key findings from the report include:

Pace of AI adoption varies regionally : Asia and Europe have continued to advance AI adoption, with 37 - 40% in initial implementation or beyond, compared with 14 -16% in 2024. The U.S. is behind in adoption and confidence, with the lowest optimism about AI's potential benefits (7% optimistic, compared with 27 -31% in Asia, Mainland China and Rest of World).

: Asia and Europe have continued to advance AI adoption, with 37 - 40% in initial implementation or beyond, compared with 14 -16% in 2024. The U.S. is behind in adoption and confidence, with the lowest optimism about AI's potential benefits (7% optimistic, compared with 27 -31% in Asia, Mainland China and Rest of World). Perception gaps across roles : Senior librarians are more likely to prioritize library efficiencies as a primary objective of implementing AI technologies, especially when compared to librarians. Senior librarians were more confident in AI terminology, with 43% ranking their confidence in AI terminology as 4 or 5 (on a scale of 1 for not confident to 5 for highly confident), compared to 36% for junior librarians.

Core library missions mostly unchanged from 2024 : The only shift observed was in academic libraries where student engagement has become the primary focus in 2025 (40%).

: The only shift observed was in academic libraries where student engagement has become the primary focus in 2025 (40%). Budget constraints remain a key challenge: Many libraries are experiencing geopolitical pressures, affecting budgets and collections. Half of U.S. and North American respondents expect cuts to collections as a result.

John Chrastka, Executive Director at EveryLibrary, said: "Librarians play a leading role in sharing knowledge and building connections within their communities. This report will help support library and information professionals worldwide as they navigate challenges and opportunities."

The 2025 Pulse of the Library report draws on insights from more than 2,000 librarians across 109 countries and regions, representing academic, public and national libraries. Building on the first report in 2024, it provides actionable insights and recommendations for libraries seeking to maximize the benefits of AI.

Explore the Pulse of the Library report here.

Survey methodology and demographics

The survey was hosted online from June to July 2025. In partnership with Library Journal, Clarivate promoted it to academic, national and public libraries through email, listservs, website pop-ups and social media. To ensure accessibility, the survey was available to complete in English, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean and Japanese languages. Data analysis was conducted in partnership with an external agency, TBI Communications, with additional qualitative interviews led by Clarivate.

In total, 2,032 responses were analyzed. The demographic profile of respondents was broadly consistent with the 2024 survey: 77% represented academic libraries; 46% of respondents were in the U.S.; librarians made up the majority of each library type (over 40%).

The full demographics of the 2025 survey and the quantitative survey data can be found here.

