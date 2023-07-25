Clarivate Releases Innovators to Watch 2023 Report

Identifies 36 companies and organizations on the cusp of Top 100 Global Innovators status

LONDON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today revealed its Innovators to watch list – 36 companies and organizations that are on the cusp of Top 100 Global Innovator™ status. Drawing on proprietary data and expertise from Clarivate™, the annual list identifies the organizations that demonstrate exceptional potential and consistent, above-the-bar innovation excellence to make them future pioneers at the forefront of innovation.

Half of the entities and institutions that made the list for 2023 are new entrants that had not previously been an Innovator to watch. A number of well-established companies and organizations such as Accenture, Nintendo, Henkel and Mazda are making a fresh run at the Top 100 by driving new innovation. Nearly all of the companies listed, except Nintendo, are from industrial sectors, which experienced higher levels of growth according to the findings in the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 report. This year there is an influx of electronics companies from Japan, Mainland China and Taiwan. Taiwan continues to expand its presence, with companies such as Pegatron and Primax Electronics being added to the list.

Other key findings from the Innovators to watch 2023 report include:

Japan remains the country with the largest representation, with even greater presence this year, spanning multiple industries, including energy and electrical, consumer goods and food, and chemicals and materials; reinforcing a trend observed in the previous Innovators to watch report. This includes Nintendo, recognized for the first time in 2023.





remains the country with the largest representation, with even greater presence this year, spanning multiple industries, including energy and electrical, consumer goods and food, and chemicals and materials; reinforcing a trend observed in the previous Innovators to watch report. This includes Nintendo, recognized for the first time in 2023. A number of Automotive companies continue to expand as does their global representation. We saw Mazda from Japan maintain its position from the previous year. Four new entrants were present in the automotive sector: Aptiv from Ireland , Faurecia from France , Toyo Tires from Japan and Vitesco Technologies from Germany .





maintain its position from the previous year. Four new entrants were present in the automotive sector: Aptiv from , Faurecia from , Toyo Tires from and Vitesco Technologies from . In 2022, we noted the entrance of semiconductor and electrical firms in Taiwan . We see global diversification in 2023, with two U.S companies, Cirrus Logic and ON Semiconductor, recognized as Innovators to watch.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said, "At Clarivate, we are redefining perspectives through transformative intelligence and trusted partnerships to advance innovation. Using a robust analysis and our proprietary data and expertise, we meticulously filtered every qualifying candidate within the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 process to reveal potential future entrants to the innovators to watch list."

The Innovators to watch 2023 list is built on enriched data from Derwent World Patents Index™ (DWPI™), which records where and when inventions are patented across 60 patent-issuing states and authorities, and Derwent Patent Citation Index™, which focuses on inventions that have been referenced by applicants and examiners in later, downstream patent applications and that automatically removes double, triple (or more) counting of citation events between the same patented ideas.

Learn more about the Innovators to watch 2023 here.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media contacts

Sofía Nogués

Sr. External Communications Manager, Clarivate

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Clarivate Plc