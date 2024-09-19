Clarivate Reveals Citation Laureates 2024

Annual recognition highlights researchers with extraordinary citation records and societal impact, poised for Nobel recognition

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today unveiled the Citation Laureates™ 2024 list – used to forecast future Nobel Prize recipients. These 22 exceptional scientists and economists spanning six countries have demonstrated such groundbreaking impact in their fields that their work is considered of Nobel stature. Experts at the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI)™ at Clarivate™ have identified 75 Citation Laureates prior to their Nobel success – often several years before they received Nobel honors.

This year's Citation Laureates have made significant contributions to advancing key areas, including clean energy, nanotechnology, 3D protein structures, the economic impact of corruption, heart disease, molecular dynamics, quantum computing, genetic imprinting and condensed matter physics.

The list highlights 22 individuals based at leading academic institutions and corporate organizations. This year, 11 are based in the United States, six in the United Kingdom, two in Switzerland, and one each in Germany, Israel and Japan. These individuals have authored foundational research papers in their fields that are exceptionally highly cited and have had a broad societal impact.

John M. Jumper, Director at Google DeepMind and a Citation Laureate 2024, said: "Being named a Citation Laureate is a recognition of the impact our work has had – it's not just about our discovery, but about the groundbreaking science being done on top of our discovery. This award recognizes that we are the shoulders on which other researchers are standing to see further. I'm deeply passionate that we're able to make the work of scientists faster so medicine and science can work better for society."

Demis Hassabis, CEO and Co-Founder at Google DeepMind and a Citation Laureate 2024, said: "I'm deeply honored to be named a Citation Laureate for 2024. I've dedicated my career to AI because of its potential to advance science and improve billions of lives, and AlphaFold is the first proof point of this promise. AlphaFold has been used by over 2 million researchers to advance critical work, from enzyme design to drug discovery. I believe AI will be one of the most beneficial technologies ever, enabling cures for devastating diseases, delivering truly personalized medicine, and powering 'science at digital speed'."

Emmanuel Thiveaud, Senior Vice President for Research & Analytics, Academia & Government at Clarivate said: "The Citation Laureates program is a tribute to the visionary minds driving innovation and societal impact across diverse fields of research. Their influence, evidenced by their extensive citation records, highlights the significant impact of their work on shaping future discoveries and contributions to societal progress. At Clarivate, we are proud to spotlight these pioneering individuals whose work offers transformative potential."

Since 2002, analysts at the Institute for Scientific Information have drawn on publication and citation data from trusted journals in the Web of Science™ to identify potential Nobel Prize recipients in the fields of Physiology or Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and Economics. Out of nearly 61 million articles and proceedings indexed in the Web of Science since 1970, only 0.01% have been cited more than 2,000 times. Citation Laureates are selected from the authors of this group of papers.

The Citation Laureates 2024 are:

Physiology or Medicine Jonathan C. Cohen, C. Vincent Prothro Distinguished Chair in Human Nutrition Research, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, United States, and Helen H. Hobbs, Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute; Professor of Internal Medicine and Molecular Genetics at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, United States For research on the genetics of lipid metabolism, which has led to new drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases Ann M. Graybiel, Institute Professor, Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, and Investigator, McGovern Institute for Brain Research, MIT, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States, and Okihide Hikosaka, NIH Distinguished Investigator, Laboratory of Sensorimotor Research, National Eye Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, United States, and Wolfram Schultz, Professor of Neuroscience, Department of Physiology, Development & Neuroscience, and Professorial Fellow, Churchill College, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom; Visiting Research Associate, Division of Human & Social Sciences, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, California, United States For physiological studies of the basal ganglia, central to motor control and behavior including learning Davor Solter, Emeritus Director and Member, Department of Developmental Biology, Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology and Epigenetics, Freiburg, Germany, and Azim Surani, Director of Germline and Epigenetics Research, Gurdon Institute; and Affiliated Professor, Cambridge Stem Cell Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom For the discovery of genomic imprinting, advancing our understanding of epigenetics and mammalian development Physics Rafi Bistritzer, Professor, School of Physics and Astronomy, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel, and Pablo Jarillo-Herrero, Cecil and Ida Green Professor of Physics, Department of Physics, MIT, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States, and Allan H. MacDonald, Sid W. Richardson Foundation Regents Chair in Physics, Department of Physics, University of Texas at Austin, Austin, Texas, United States For pioneering theoretical and experimental contributions to the physics of magic angle twisted bilayer graphene and related moiré quantum devices David Deutsch, Visiting Professor of Physics, Centre for Quantum Computation, Clarendon Laboratory, and Honorary Fellow of Wolfson College, Oxford University, Oxford, United Kingdom, and Peter W. Shor, Henry Adams Morss Professor of Applied Mathematics, MIT, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States For revolutionary contributions to quantum algorithms and computing Christoph Gerber, Professor, Swiss Nanoscience Institute (SNI), Department of Physics, University of Basel, Basel, Switzerland For invention and application of atomic force microscopy Chemistry David Baker, Professor of Biochemistry, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, and Director of the Institute for Protein Design, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, Washington, United States, and John M. Jumper, Director, Google DeepMind, London, United Kingdom, and Demis Hassabis, CEO and Co-Founder, Google DeepMind, London, United Kingdom For contributions to the prediction and design of three-dimensional protein structures and functions Kazunari Domen, Special Contract Professor, Institute for Aqua Regeneration, Shinshu University, Nagano, Japan; University Professor, Office of University Professors, University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan For fundamental research on photocatalysts for water splitting and the construction of solar hydrogen production systems Roberto Car, Ralph W. *31 Dornte Professor in Chemistry, Professor of Chemistry and the Princeton Materials Institute; Director, Chemistry in Solution and at Interfaces Computational Chemical Science Center; Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey, United States, and Michele Parrinello, Professor Emeritus of Computational Science at the Faculty of Informatics, Università della Svizzera Italiana, Lugano, Switzerland; Professor Emeritus at the Department of Chemistry and Applied Biosciences, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland For the Car-Parrinello method for calculating ab-initio molecular dynamics, a revolution in computational chemistry Economics Janet Currie, Henry Putnam Professor of Economics and Public Affairs, Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey, United States For pioneering economic analysis of child development Partha Dasgupta, Frank Ramsey Professor Emeritus of Economics, Faculty of Economics, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom For integrating nature and its resources in the human economy Paolo Mauro, Director, Economic and Market Research Department, International Finance Corporation, Washington, D.C., United States For empirical studies of the effects of corruption on investment and economic growth

