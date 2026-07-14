Clarivate Selected by Abes to Modernize French National Academic Library System

New cloud-based, shared and scalable platform based on Alma, Primo and Rapido creates a unified library experience

Library services, resource sharing and AI-powered discovery in one platform

LONDON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that the Bibliographic Agency for Higher Education (Abes) has selected the company to modernize France's national academic library system, under a multi-year agreement.

Abes supports higher education and research institutions across France with a documentation system including shared library data and services. It also operates Sudoc, a national shared cataloging system for print and electronic resources, containing over 15 million bibliographic records, with a network of 3,000 libraries.

The new Clarivate solution will bring together library services, resource sharing and AI-powered discovery in one cloud-based platform. It will replace legacy systems used for the national union catalog and the interlibrary loan service used by thousands of academic libraries and institutions nationwide. Using Clarivate's Alma, Rapido and Primo solutions, Abes will modernize how libraries manage resources, share materials and help users discover content. The move will also support a transition to a linked‑data model aligned with international standards.

Bar Veinstein, President, Academia & Government at Clarivate said: "We are pleased to partner with Abes to develop a scalable, interoperable national library platform that meets the evolving needs of France's higher education and research community. Through this partnership, we will support the Agency's strategic priorities to advance library services, information accessibility and resource sharing, including unlocking the potential of AI-powered discovery for users. This will empower learning, discovery and research for years to come."

The Abes official announcement says: "The choice of Clarivate's software suite was first and foremost a pragmatic decision, dictated by the unavoidable reality of the global document computing market. In a constrained economic context, this award guarantees exceptional value for money for the agency and its networks. It makes it possible to significantly improve the quality of the service offered while maintaining a measured cost, thus meeting the requirement of exemplarity and efficiency of the State in the consumption of public funds."

The new agreement supplements existing Clarivate support for over 70 academic institutions with Alma and Primo at the institutional and regional level in France.

To learn more about Alma, visit the product page

To learn more about Primo, visit the product page

To learn more about Rapido, visit the product page

Notes to editors: To read the Abes announcement, click here

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

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