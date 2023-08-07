Cleartrip and Flipkart Health+ receive ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification from BSI India

Flipkart Health+ is one of the 1st digital healthcare platforms to achieve the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification from BSI India

The certifications testifies Flipkart Health+ and Cleartrip's commitment to Information Security, Cybersecurity, and Privacy Protection

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, and Flipkart Health+, the digital healthcare marketplace platform of India's homegrown Flipkart Group, have been awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for their Information Security Management Systems. Flipkart Health+ was also awarded ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification for its Privacy Information Management System. Cleartrip and Flipkart Health+ were awarded these certifications in recognition of their commitment to protecting user information and ensuring the highest order of data privacy.

In order to acquire the certifications, Cleartrip and Flipkart Health+ complied with the international standards, which were validated by independent auditors from BSI India (British Standards Institution) in two stages, Stage 1 and Stage 2.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is a revised version standard set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted standards for implementing an Information Security Management System (ISMS) addressing Information Security, Cybersecurity, and Privacy Protection.

ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) standard which enables it to take Information Security Management System (ISMS) to the next level. It is an extension to the requirements of 27001 and the reference controls and guidelines within 27002, covering privacy.

Commenting on this, Ayyappan R., CEO, Cleartrip, stated, "Our users form the core of our business; their trust is central to how we operate. The ISO certification is a testament to Cleartrip's adherence to excellence, demonstrating that we comply with rigorous international standards in data privacy. With enhanced security assurance to all our stakeholders, we will continue to invest in robust privacy frameworks, cutting-edge technologies, and the expertise of our talented teams to maintain the highest information processing standards."

Pranav Saxena, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart Health+, said, "For an industry driven by customers' trust, assuring the safety and integrity of the personal information of customers is of utmost importance. Being awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification by BSI India is a significant accomplishment for Flipkart Health+ and we are thrilled to be one of the first digital healthcare platforms to receive the ISO 27701:2019 certification from BSI India. These certifications corroborate our efforts to protect information and information processing systems and remain compliant with globally recognized privacy regulations."

Theuns Kotze, Managing Director, Assurance IMETA, said, "This accomplishment demonstrates Flipkart's commitment to excellence in information security and its dedication to establishing trust with its clients and stakeholders. The certification required input from all Flipkart's employees driven by the leadership team. The team should be proud that it is one of the first digital healthcare platforms to be certified by BSI India. Congratulations all!"

About Cleartrip

Launched in July 2006, Cleartrip Pvt Ltd., a Flipkart company, has emerged as India's fastest-growing online travel technology company. In April 2021, Flipkart acquired 100% of Cleartrip's shareholding. Cleartrip recently emerged as the no. 2 OTA player as per a recent study by VIDEC. With an aggressive plan to emerge as a leading innovator in the industry, Cleartrip is on its way to building a differentiated value proposition for its customers looking for end-to-end travel solutions. With industry-first offerings such as 'CT Flexmax, CT Flex, and CT Upgrade', Cleartrip has a clear vision to provide innovative solutions in the OTA segment. Combining intuitive products with a customer-centric approach and a wide selection of flights and hotels, Cleartrip brings a unique selling point to the market, offering its customers convenience, choice, competitive prices, and premium content.

About Flipkart Health+

Flipkart Health+ is the digital healthcare marketplace platform that is a part of the Flipkart Group - India's homegrown consumer internet ecosystem. Flipkart Health+ aims to provide millions of customers across the country access to quality and affordable healthcare through genuine medicines and healthcare products delivered to them. Flipkart Group acquired a majority stake in SastaSundar.com marketplace platform in 2021 to synergise its in-depth expertise to enable customers with high-quality medicines and healthcare products and services in the health-tech ecosystem through Flipkart Health+. The platform would benefit from the experience and expertise of the Flipkart Group, which includes its pan-India reach and technology capabilities, along with SastaSundar.com's in-depth expertise to provide customers with an array of genuine offerings in the health-tech ecosystem.

