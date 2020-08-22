Clearwater Analytics Marks First Year of Business Operations in India, Continues to Ramp Hiring for Development Talent

Financial technology provider Clearwater reports steady growth worldwide and continues hiring for the Delhi-NCR centre

NEW DELHI, Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics, a global SaaS provider of investment accounting and reporting, is celebrating one year of business operations at the Delhi-NCR office. The company has continued to grow globally during these challenging times and plans to add to its product development talent for its India-based teams.

Established in August 2019, the Delhi-NCR site is part of Clearwater's operations and development centre network, with offices also in Boise Idaho, USA; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Seattle, Washington, USA. The centre plays a strategic role for Clearwater from the Asia Pacific region with access to a strong talent market and the ability to provide follow-the-sun servicing capabilities.

Clearwater has continued to add clients and hire employees worldwide during a year marked by a public health crisis and a sudden shift to a work-from-home model. The Delhi-NCR office met its original growth target and plans

"As we mark our first year operating in India, we are thrilled about the advances made by our talented team of professionals in Delhi-NCR and the significant contributions they have already made to Clearwater's technology, servicing expertise, and culture in general," said Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer of Clearwater Analytics. "While expanding globally this year, the company responded to the pandemic by implementing initiatives to drive an integrated focus from all our centres in support of our clients. The Clearwater team's focus on operational excellence and metrics is a model for success. We are all excited to see what the next year brings for our employees; their contributions to our key initiatives and overall roadmap continue to make us better, and to delight our clientele."

Clearwater's cloud-based solution is more vital than ever as the global business community has adapted to evolving remote office work models. Technologies like machine learning, cloud, and hyper-automation are key elements to fortifying the company's technology and services offering as it serves some of the world's largest and most complex institutional investors.

"Staying ahead with technological advancements is so important to our company's mission to be the world's most trusted and comprehensive software platform for investment accounting and analytics," said Warren Barkley, Chief Technology Officer of Clearwater Analytics. "New and advancing technologies are the future and, in some ways, the now. They continue to affect how we build a world-class product and the new products we are eager to build at our Delhi-NCR development centre," he added.

Job roles at the company include skilled positions for software developers, data operations specialists, reconciliation analysts, and investment accounting and reporting experts.

"Over the past year we have built an excellent product development team in India. Given that we have so much more to do, we are looking to further scale our software development effort from India," said Anurag Singh, Managing Director, India for Clearwater Analytics. "The strength of the talent market in India strongly aligns with Clearwater's companywide initiatives."

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Clearwater helps thousands of organisations make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Clearwater offers a full complement of middle- and back-office solutions like trade confirm/affirm, client billing, composite management, client statements, and more.

Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $4 trillion in assets for clients that include Arch Capital, AXA Art Insurance, Catalina Holdings, Cisco, Convex Group, Facebook, FBD Insurance, Garmin, J.P. Morgan, London & Capital, Oracle, Spotify, Starbucks, Unum Group, and many others.

Since its founding in 2004, Clearwater has provided a cloud-native solution that helps investors make the most of their data. Investment professionals in more than 49 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting.

Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearwater-analytics/

Twitter: @cwanalytics

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics