CleverTap Appoints Prashant Parashar as Chief Human Resources Officer

"We are well aware of the importance of talent, and Prashant has proven himself to be a leader dedicated to a culture of performance and continuous improvement," said Sunil Thomas, co-founder and CEO, CleverTap. "Prashant's strong record in creating and implementing collaborative processes to improve both employee experiences and business outcomes will be key to driving our continued growth as well as maintaining CleverTap's goal of staying an employer of choice."

CleverTap helps consumer brands maximize the value of their mobile apps by personalizing customer experiences using real-time behavioral data and predictive modeling. CleverTap is used daily by many of the world's leading marketers, across multiple industries ranging from food, finance and ecommerce to media/entertainment and travel/transportation. Over 8,000 mobile apps from companies including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Discovery Kids, ESPN, Fandango, Cleartrip, and Disney Hotstar are currently optimized using CleverTap, driving over $2 billion in revenue. The platform reaches more than 1 billion mobile devices.

"CleverTap is a strong, innovation-driven company that has established its dedication to global growth and its employees' success," said Parashar, CHRO, CleverTap. "I look forward to working with the executive team to develop and implement a global HR strategy that will cultivate leadership, maximize diversity and position CleverTap for future success."

Parashar is a recognized HR leader with experience across start-up, growth, maturity, and redundancy management stages of an organization. He offers leadership in culture and organization transformation through systems, processes and people interventions across organizations. He has worked in manufacturing (automobile, pharmaceutical), services (outsourcing, IT, BPO) and consulting across a range of industries, engaging with all levels to champion change and improve business metrics. Most recently, Parashar served as president – HR (Global CHRO) at Emcure Pharmaceuticals. He has also held executive leadership roles at Potentia Growth Services, Genpact Ltd and WNS Global Services. Parashar earned his postgraduate degree in Management (Gold Medal) from Xavier Institute of Social Service in Ranchi, India.

