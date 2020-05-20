Clickastro Launches its Flagship App Based on Vedic Astrology Algorithms

MUMBAI, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clickastro, one among the pioneering names in astrology software development in the country has launched its first flagship app 'Clickastro: Horoscope & Astrology' for Android users on Google Play.

Clickastro has been the flag bearer since the inception in promoting Vedic astrology knowledge not just in India but around the globe. The Clickastro app is efficient and unique as it positively impacts many people's lives using Vedic calculations by blending modern technology with the ancient wisdom of astrology.

The app, launched in April has been developed on astrology related algorithms over the years. The app provides various predictions like sookshma-prana, sun sign, moon sign, health, education, wealth and marriage to name a few in 8 different languages. The app allows 10 users from one common id to reap the benefits of the daily predictions. Being user-friendly, the app has no advertisements or pop-ups, making it content-rich and a smooth experience for the user.

Arjun Ravindran, Managing Director, Clickastro says, "Like every aspect of life, astrology has also changed a lot over the years, thanks to technology. We have achieved a huge milestone by launching our first flagship app Clickastro - Horoscope & Astrology to our array of other 16 astrology apps to make astrology accessible and available to everyone, with greater emphasis on user experience. So far, the app has been received well by the users and we will keep the momentum with timely updates and enhancements."

"We have initiated the groundwork for the iOS version as well, it should be ready in the next 3-4 months," he added.

Currently, the daily predictions are free for users, but the next day's predictions come at Rs.11. The app gives access to 12 different premium reports with heavy app-specific and promotional discounts, all without any subscription.

Clickastro app provides detailed horoscopes with predictions for the next 25 years, guidance on education, career, business, marriage & more. It also offers personalized consultancy from the distinguished astrologers in India. The blogs available in the app offer detailed information about astrology and are updated with the latest trends & developments in the field. Recently, online matchmaking company, Matrimony.com acquired a stake in Astro-Vision.

To download the app:

Clickastro : Horoscope & Astrology

About Clickastro (registered brand name for Astro-Vision)

Clickastro has pioneered the development of astrology software in India, delivering a range of highly successful real-time astrology solutions, meant for consumers interested in astrology as well as professional astrologers. Over the past 3 decades, Clickastro has evolved with changing technologies and adopted the latest developments in IT, to provide products & solutions, relevant to people of all ages and professions, giving hope and remedies to the users and helping them gain a positive outlook towards life.

Clickastro has strategic tie-ups with leading brands as the astrology content providers for their portals, including many news portals. The company has been the flag bearers in promoting Vedic astrology knowledge, having generated more than 110 million horoscopes till date in 11 different languages and continuing to provide services to people in 170 countries around the globe.

SOURCE Clickastro