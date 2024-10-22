CLO Virtual Fashion Launches CLO Academy: The Official Learning Hub for Digital Fashion Design

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion Inc., a global leader in fashion technology, is proud to announce the launch of CLO Academy , the company's official online learning platform designed to ensure that students master CLO software the right way. CLO Academy provides a centralized resource for individuals to build expertise in digital apparel design, with guidance from seasoned CLO instructors who have extensive experience training industry professionals.

CLO Academy provides a diverse selection of courses, starting with foundational introductory classes and progressing to more specialized focus courses, once they pass the Basic Apparel Design course. The platform allows learners to progress at their own pace, providing access to video tutorials, practice files, quizzes, and better instructor support.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to empowering the digital fashion community, CLO Academy offers an expert-curated curriculum designed to meet the evolving needs of the industry," said Jim Simon, Academic Lead at CLO Virtual Fashion. "Our goal is to provide users with a comprehensive, high-quality learning experience that goes beyond just software tutorials."

Future offerings will include standalone elective courses on more advanced topics and techniques. CLO Virtual Fashion is actively seeking feedback from its users to ensure CLO Academy stays responsive to the latest trends and demands. For expert CLO users, the Individual User Verification Assessment is now available in English. Offered multiple times a year, this assessment allows users to evaluate their CLO skills and earn certification to showcase their expertise.

By offering affordable, expertly designed courses across a wide range of topics, CLO Academy distinguishes itself as a centralized and cohesive learning experience. The carefully crafted curriculum ensures that designers acquire CLO skills with a professional focus, preparing them to push the boundaries of digital fashion.

About CLO Virtual Fashion:

CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower everything related to garments – using the advanced cloth simulation technology. From 3D garment design software & digital asset management and collaboration platform to consumer-facing services such as virtual fitting in e-commerce, all of CLO's products and services are interconnected to provide brands, design teams and users with a more consolidated experience.

