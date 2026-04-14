Clodura.AI Launches Atlas, an AI-Native SDR Built on a Unified Data, Intelligence, and Outbound Execution Platform

Atlas replaces the fragmented outbound stack and delivers 8X industry reply rates — powered by continuously refreshed verified data across 600M+ contacts and companies

PUNE, India, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The average sales rep today manages more than six disconnected tools to run a single outbound sequence. According to HubSpot, sellers overwhelmed by their tech stack are 43% less likely to hit quota. Clodura.AI is launching Atlas to end that dynamic — an AI-native SDR platform that runs the entire outbound workflow inside a single unified system, now available to 73,000+ sales professionals globally.

Clodura.AI Launches Atlas (PRNewsfoto/Clodura Systems Private Limited)

Despite years of AI investment, outbound performance has not meaningfully improved. The structural reason is consistent: AI solutions have been built as overlays on broken infrastructure, generating template-based outreach on top of shallow or static data and producing a faster version of the same irrelevant emails. When contact data lives in one vendor, enrichment in a second, and sequencing in a third, quality degrades at every handoff. Context is lost. Data goes stale between tools. The output arriving in a prospect's inbox bears little resemblance to the intelligence that existed at the top of the funnel. The channel gets blamed for a problem the architecture created.

With Atlas, a sales team runs the complete outbound workflow — account identification, prospect research, original email generation, cadence structure, and campaign launch — inside one system, without losing data between tools or coordinating across vendors. The architecture it replaces is not just an operational inconvenience. It is the reason consistent outbound quality has been impossible to sustain at scale.

The intelligence layer behind Atlas is built on a database of 600M+ verified contacts and companies, accumulated and continuously refreshed through Clodura.AI's ten-year history of powering outbound for sales teams globally. Most AI SDR tools personalize from static or rented data. Atlas personalizes from verified, live intelligence — mapping the target company's buying signals and context alongside each individual prospect's communication style and decision-making profile — before generating a completely original email. Not a template. Not a variable field. A message built for that specific person at that specific moment.

Atlas campaigns achieve open rates above 40% — against an industry average of below 10% — and reply rates above 4%, against an industry average of 0.5%. An 8X improvement in the metric that matters most.

Atlas University is the training foundation behind this output — built from ten million real outbound emails and over 100,000 A/B-tested campaigns, teaching the system not just to write, but to reason about a buyer before writing. Every campaign is pre-tested across 250,000+ inboxes before a single real email sends, achieving 95% Primary inbox placement. Every sequence is reviewed by a human before going live — a design choice that keeps quality accountable at scale and distinguishes Atlas from black-box automation tools.

Kapil Khangaonkar, Founder and CEO of Clodura.AI, said, "The problem with outbound today is not effort — it is that most of it is built on incomplete context and broken architecture. Most AI SDR products generate template variations on top of limited or rented data, sitting on the same stack that has always existed. Atlas was built to replace that model. It runs on live intelligence across hundreds of millions of verified contacts, executes the full outbound workflow inside one system, and grounds every message in real context. That is what the results reflect — and that is the only way outbound scales without losing relevance."

Go-to-market buyers are moving away from assembling point solutions toward platforms that combine data, intelligence, and execution in one place. The cost of managing disconnected systems — in lost pipeline, stale records, and SDR time diverted from selling — has become harder to justify as unified alternatives emerge.

The AI SDR category has grown rapidly, with significant capital invested in tools that automate outreach. What has remained largely unsolved is the underlying intelligence foundation. Atlas is differentiated not by AI capability — every serious player in this space uses AI — but by the depth and recency of the verified intelligence it runs on. A database built over a decade, refreshed in real time, across 600M+ contacts, is not something that can be replicated quickly. It is the structural advantage that makes personalization real rather than claimed.

Atlas is live and available globally inside Clodura.AI as of April 2026.

ABOUT CLODURA.AI

Clodura.AI is a GenAI-powered Go-to-Market platform trusted by 73,000+ sales professionals worldwide. The platform unifies a database of 600M+ verified contacts and companies, multi-source enrichment, real-time buying signals, multi-channel sales engagement, email verification, deliverability infrastructure, and Atlas — an AI-native SDR that executes end-to-end outbound within a single system. Clodura.AI serves customers globally.

Website: https://www.clodura.ai/

Atlas: https://www.clodura.ai/atlas/

Atlas University: https://www.clodura.ai/atlas-university/

NOTES TO EDITORS

Atlas is available now at https://www.clodura.ai/atlas

How Atlas Thinks: https://www.clodura.ai/atlas/how-atlas-thinks

How Atlas Works: https://www.clodura.ai/atlas/how-atlas-works

Atlas University: https://www.clodura.ai/atlas-university

High-resolution product screenshots and brand assets available on request

Executive interviews with Kapil Khangaonkar, Founder and CEO, available on request

Media Contact

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