Cloud Technology Leader Boomi Names David Meredith as Chief Executive Officer

"In a world where data represents the most valuable asset, an enterprise's ability to unerstand, integrate, and optimize that data becomes paramount," said Meredith. "Boomi's cloud-native technology serves as critical infrastructure and enables companies to compete, win, and grow in today's digital environment. The company is a true innovator, and I am thrilled to partner with Francisco Partners and TPG to lead Boomi through the next stage of the company's growth journey."

The IT market has evolved significantly in recent years as organizations adopt a digital-first mindset to better serve their customers. Enterprises are managing more applications than ever before, but very few of them are integrated, resulting in fragmented processes and experiences. Boomi makes it quick and easy for companies to unify their full digital ecosystems. The company's cloud-native technology powers the modern enterprise by automating workflows and minimizing disruption across applications so that data can flow seamlessly throughout an organization. For the eighth consecutive year, Gartner has positioned Boomi as a Leader in its 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS).1

"We thank Chris for his years of leadership in scaling the business and are thrilled to welcome David Meredith to Boomi," said Brian Decker and Andrew Kowal of Francisco Partners. "David's track record scaling category-leading software-as-a-service and infrastructure providers and his thought leadership within the industry make him the perfect choice to lead Boomi through its next phase of growth."

"David has proven himself as a capable leader over the last two dozen years working in this industry, and he has the vision and experience to expand Boomi's position as an innovative leader in one of the fastest growing segments in software," said Nehal Raj and Art Heidrich of TPG Capital. "We also want to recognize Chris McNabb, who successfully established the company as a market leader and trusted partner to many organizations across the globe. We thank him for his leadership and wish him all the best in retirement."

"It has been an honor to serve as CEO of Boomi for the past nine years and I want to offer my sincere thanks to our employees whose hard work and dedication have allowed us to achieve so much," said McNabb. "I am confident David is the executive best suited to guide Boomi through this next chapter and I look forward to working closely together with him to ensure a smooth transition."

Francisco Partners and TPG acquired Boomi earlier this year, in a $4 billion transaction that established the iPaaS leader as an independent company. Meredith's appointment marks another milestone in a year of strong momentum for the company. Highlights include:

Unveiling its vision for hyperautomation and the future of business at its annual digital "Out of This World" user event where it announced that it has connected nearly 200,000 unique endpoints to date with over 18,000 customers that process more than 4.5 billion integrations every month

Launching AtomSphere™ Go, Boomi's self-service, usage-based full platform offering that allows customers to have access to a wide range of services – Integration, Flow, API Management, Master Data Hub and B2B/EDI Management – with unlimited users, connections, integrations and workflows

Being recognized by the Business Intelligence Group with a 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing as a Top Organization and Cloud Company of the Year in its business award program

Celebrating 100,000-member milestone in the Boomiverse™ community by pledging $100,000 to charitable causes

David Meredith Bio

As Chief Executive Officer of Everbridge, Meredith led during a period of rapid growth, resulting in Everbridge moving up into the large-cap Russell 1000 Index in 2020. Meredith ranked Top 50 in the largest company category by Comparably for Best CEO (2020) and Best CEO for Diversity (2021), and earned a CEO rating of A+, measured across 60,000+ companies. He also earned a 95% "Approve of CEO" rating on Glassdoor throughout his tenure. Previously, Meredith held leadership roles at Rackspace, CenturyLink (now Lumen Technologies), VeriSign, CGI (formerly AMS), and Capital One Financial Corporation. Most recently, Meredith received a distinguished Globee® Award in the Visionary category as part of The 9th Annual 2021 CEO World Awards.

As a recognized industry thought leader, notable forums have hosted Meredith as a speaker, including CNBC's Mad Money with Jim Cramer, CNBC's Squawk Alley, Nasdaq Trade Talk and NPR's Morning Edition, among others. He has also interviewed many global leaders, including Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, Anthony Fauci, MD, U.S. General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), and Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Throughout his career, Meredith has donated his time to a variety of community causes such as serving on the Board of Directors for the Tobin Center for the Arts, as well as being the Executive Sponsor for the annual Fill-a-Box Feed-a-Family Thanksgiving Food Drive while in Texas. Most recently, he supported the CDC Foundation in its global efforts to protect the health of people around the world.

Meredith earned his master's degree from the University of Virginia (UVA), where he previously served as Chairperson for the Management of Information Technology Board and continues to serve on an Advisory Board at UVA. He graduated with honors from James Madison University (JMU) with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Corporate Finance.

About Boomi

Boomi instantly connects everyone to everything with its cloud-native, unified, open and intelligent platform. Boomi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 18,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 300 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With more than $30 billion in assets under management, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in San Francisco in 1992 with $109 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams in 12 offices globally. TPG invests across five multi-product platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its clients while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com or @TPG on Twitter.

